Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Marvel Comics, Sideshow Collectibles

Marvel Omega Red Premium Format Figure Debuts at Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled the Marvel Omega Red Premium Format Figure, available in Collector Edition and Sideshow Exclusive Edition.

Article Summary Sideshow unveils a Marvel Comics Omega Red Premium Format Figure, bringing the deadly X-Men villain to collectors.

The 18.81-inch Marvel Comics statue features Omega Red’s classic costume and coiled carbonadium tentacles.

Collector and Sideshow Exclusive editions are offered, with the Exclusive version adding a secondary head sculpt.

Pre-orders are live now, priced at $840 and $890, with payment plans available ahead of the 2027 release.

Sideshow Collectibles is back with a brand-new Premium Format Figure from the Marvel universe. This time, a deadly mutant has been unleashed as Omega Red is ready to join your growing X-Men collection. Omega Red first appeared in 1991 in X-Men #4. His real name is Arkady Rossovich, and he is a Russian mutant who was transformed through experimentation into a super-soldier. He has clashed with Wolverine in the past, present, and future, and now Sideshow Collectibles is bringing him to life with a truly wicked 18.81-inch-tall statue.

Sideshow has depicted Omega Red with his signature carbonadium tentacles extending around his body, as well as his classic Marvel Comics outfit. Two versions of this statue will be released: a Collector Edition and a Sideshow Exclusive Edition, with the exclusive version including a secondary head sculpt. Bring some of the horrors of the Weapon X program to life with this impressive Omega Red statue. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow, with the Collector Edition priced at $840 and the Exclusive Edition at $890. Omega Red is expected to exact revenge on the X-Men in 2027, and payment plans are available.

Sideshow Collectibles – Marvel Comics Omega Red

"Measuring 18.81 inches tall x 21.28 inches wide x 23.32 inches deep (47.8 cm x 54 cm x 59.2 cm), the Marvel Omega Red Premium Format™ Figure depicts a walking weapon whose mutant power brings death and destruction to the world. Marvel's Arkady Rossovich is one of the X-Men's most dangerous foes, and here he lives up to his reputation by whipping coiled Carbonadium tentacles into a frenzy."

"Inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Comics, this officially licensed X-Men collectible stands on an environmental tundra base evoking the faraway, frigid reaches of Rossovich's homeland. Omega Red's cybernetic augmentations match the scattered metallic structures buried in the snow — as they have all been abandoned to wild nature. Among the wreckage also lies a photograph of Omega Red's latest target: Marvel's Wolverine! When these two mutant experiments finally clash, who will emerge victorious?"

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