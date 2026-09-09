Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, spider-man

Marvel Rivals Champion Class Chasm (Spider-Man) Blokees Kit Revealed

Blokees' latest Marvel Rivals Champion Class kit brings Spider-Man's Chasm suit to life — pre-orders are live at $19.99 with a November 2026 release.

Article Summary Spider-Man villain Chasm, born from Ben Reilly’s twisted Marvel history, swings into Blokees’ Champion Class line.

The Marvel Rivals Spider-Man Chasm kit reuses the popular figure with bold purple, black, and green suit deco.

Blokees packs in swappable hands, webbed fists, and a web effect, with 42 points of articulation across 83 pieces.

Spider-Man Chasm Champion Class pre-orders are live now for $19.99, with the Marvel Rivals figure due in November 2026.

Ben Reilly has had a very complicated and confusing history inside the world of Spider-Man and Marvel Comics. Ben first appeared as a Peter Parker clone and would soon take on the mantle, believing Peter was the actual clone. However, this was not the case, with Ben then taking on his own identity for many years. He would later return to the spotlight in a variety of ways, including The Amazing Spider-Man: Clone Conspiracy storyline, followed by the Beyond storyline. The Beyond storyline would take Ben in a new direction, physically and psychologically transforming him into a villain known as Chasm.

Chasm is now plagued by his memories and harbors a hatred for Peter Parker, and Blokees is now bringing him to life. A brand-new Marvel Rivals Spider-Man figure is on the way, capturing the Chasm costume as seen in the hit video game. This figure is a simple repaint of their popular Champion Class Spider-Man figure, but it is a welcome addition. While this specific version might not be Ben Reilly, it is nice to see the Chasm suit coming to life, showcasing that unique purple, black, and green deco. The same accessories are included, with swappable hands, webbed fists, and an attachable web effect. Pre-orders for this new Marvel Rivals figure are already live for $19.99, with a November 2026 release.

Marvel Rivals Spider-Man Chasm Champion Class – Blokees Kit

"Marvel Rivals Champion Class 06 Spider-Man Model Kits brings Spider-Man's Chasm suit to life in an upgraded 5.79-inch scale with a refined pre-painted finish. Featuring 83 pieces and 42 points of articulation, this officially licensed collectible supports dynamic, game-inspired poses with fluid movement and cinematic presence. With web gauntlets, interchangeable hands, and a web-shooting effect, the set captures Spider-Man in motion—bringing iconic in-game moments into a display-worthy form designed for collectors and fans alike."

Official License

Upgraded Size

Exclusive Accessories

42-Point Articulation

Classic Game Look

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!