Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Mary Shazam Brings the Thunder with New DC Comics Collector Figure

The DC Multiverse is coming to an end, but McFarlane Toys is not done — it is debuting a new DC Collector Edition Mary Shazam figure.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Mary Shazam to its DC Comics Collector Edition line as the DC Multiverse era winds down.

The DC Comics heroine Mary Bromfield joins the Shazam Family lineup with her modern suit and soft goods cape.

This 7-inch DC Comics figure features 22 points of articulation, extra hands, lightning effects, a base, and art card.

Mary Shazam pre-orders are live for $34.99 ahead of a December 2026 release, plus a Platinum Edition variant.

The Shazam Family is getting another powerful addition as McFarlane Toys is slowly bringing the DC Multiverse to an end. A new wave of the DC Collector Edition figures is on the way, including a brand-new Mary Shazam action figure! First introduced as Mary Marvel in Captain Marvel Adventures #18 all the way back in 1942, Mary Bromfield was originally portrayed as Billy Batson's long-lost twin sister. However, over the years, she would become an essential member of the Shazam Family, sharing the magical powers that transform ordinary people into extraordinary champions.

Like her fellow magical heroes, Mary Shazam is now stepping into the DC Multiverse with an impressive new figure. Standing 7" tall and having 22 points of articulation, Mary will be featured in her updated super suit with a soft goods cape. McFarlane Toys made sure to give her a nice variety of hands and magical lightning to display with her, along with a display base and an art card. Be on the lookout for a Platinum Edition of Mary Shazam that will turn her costume white and yellow. Pre-orders for the DC Collector Edition Mary Shazam figure are already live online for $34.99, with a December 2026 release.

Mary Shazam (Shazam!) McFarlane Collector Edition 7" Figure

"Mary Bromfield became one of the Seven Champions of Magic and a member of the Shazam Family along with the Vasquez foster family after her adoptive brother Billy Batson gave her superpowers. Mary later became the new champion of Shazam and was given the full power of the Shazam family. Following the Lazarus Eruption, Mary retook the name Mary Shazam!"

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 6 extra hands, 4 lightning effects and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!