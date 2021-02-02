Mass Effect Legendary Cache Contains BioWare Exclusive N7 Helmet

BioWare has finally announced the long-awaited next-gen remaster of his game series Mass Effect. Fans can read more about the announcement of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition here. However, BioWare has also announced a special Legendary Cache that is packed with goodies that fans will not want to miss out on. The cache will be a BioWare Gear Shop Exclusive and will contain 5 unique collectibles from prints to a replica. Sadly, the game will not be included with this bundle, but it will come with a Mass Effect Legendary Edition Steelbook that will take your game to a new level. The cache will also contain a Mortality Spinner Pin that shows off both Renegade and Paragon symbols, an N7 Acceptance Letter, and not one but two limited editions, Canvas Art Prints. One of these prints is a BioWare exclusive, and the prints will show off the Normandy above Earth and female Commander Shepard with Omni-Blade.

All of those Mass Effect goodies are fun, but the biggest addition is the N7 Breather Helmet! The helmet is an exact replica from the game that was created with the actual 3D model used in-game. The carbon fiber detail comes to life right before your eyes, and yes it does light up. The Mass Effect N7 helmet will feature both blue and red LED to allow fans to display both Paragon and Renegade choices, just like in the game. The helmet will have straps on the inside to fit the head nicely and will fit heads up to an XL size. The Mass Effect Legendary Cache does not come with the game, but it worth it if you are a fan of the series. The BioWare Gear Store Cache is priced at only $149, set to release in May 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Relive the Legend with the Mass Effect Legendary Cache – BioWare Gear Store Exclusive Version. This collector's bundle of premium gear is a celebration of the original Mass Effect Trilogy. It includes an exclusive art print that you can't get elsewhere and a next-level wearable helmet replica that will make you feel like you really are Commander Shepard."

Includes: 1 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Metal Game Case (Game not included) 1 Morality Spinner Pin 1 N7 Acceptance Letter 2 Canvas Art Prints (Including one you can only find here at the BioWare Gear Store) Comes in a full color custom box featuring the game's key art



N7 HELMET – It's wearable, beautifully-detailed, faithful to the games… and yes, it lights up, too. The star of this bundle is undoubtedly the life-sized replica of Shepard's N7 Breather Helmet. Created with the actual 3D model used in-game and under the direct supervision of Mass Effect's developers, it's as authentic and believable as it gets. It features the helmet's carbon fiber texture and LED lights that illuminate the visor and the accents on the sides and back. And just like in the game, the choice is yours—are you Paragon Blue or Renegade Red?