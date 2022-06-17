Master Craft Buzz Lightyear Statue Coming Soon to Beast Kingdom

Just when you thought you had seen enough Lightyear, even more collectibles have arrived! This time, Beast Kingdom is releasing a new beautifully crafted Master Craft statue of the Space Ranger. The statue will be limited to only 3,000 pieces standing at a whopping 13.78" tall. His new Aha Suit is perfectly recreated for the Lightyear film and is hand-painted and hand-crafted for the best possible details around. The realistic design is new to the iconic Toy Story character, but it works well here, and he has hair to prove it. If you're a fan of Lightyear then this will be one of the best statues you can get for it, and with a limited edition production run, it makes it so much better. The MC-055 Lightyear Master Craft Buzz Statue from Beast Kingdom is priced at $249.99 and set for a July 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can find him located right here.

"Pixar is ready to take fans back to the world of Toy Story with the very first solo animated movie outing of Buzz Lightyear! 'Lightyear' focuses on Buzz's origin story, focusing on the Space Trooper earning his stripes! Following Buzz Lightyear's intergalactic adventure with a group of young recruits and his furry robot companion, the new movie will show a side of Buzz that fans have yet to see! Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' proudly presents the latest high-end masterpiece with the launch of the MC-055 Lightyear Master Craft Buzz Lightyear."

"The hand-painted and hand-crafted statue allows fans to show-off the very highest in manufacturing techniques. The Buzz Lightyear from the new movie is recreated with immense focus on detail, highlighting the more realistic design, all the while standing at an imposing 35cm in height. The included dedicated base, itself designed with a 4cm thickness, showcases the space faring themes from the movie. For fans of the very highest in quality, the 3,000 unit limited Buzz Lightyear Mastercraft can be ordered from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."