Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: godzilla, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Master Splinter is King Caesar with Playmates TMNT x Godzilla Line

Worlds collide once again as Playmates continues their Godzilla x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover with new action figures

Article Summary Playmates expands its Godzilla x TMNT crossover with a new wave led by Master Splinter reimagined as King Caesar.

The Godzilla-inspired Splinter figure features a tree-themed cane, articulated sculpting, and collector-friendly packaging.

Wave one already delivered Leonardo as Godzilla, and this latest release keeps the kaiju mashup line going strong.

The TMNT x Godzilla King Caesar figure is showing up at Target stores now and is priced online at $14.99.

Despite no longer having the license, Playmates continues to drop its remaining Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures. One of its latest releases was a fun collaboration with the Godzilla universe, giving fans new TMNT kaiju-inspired releases. It looks like a new wave is already here, featuring some fantastic characters that collectors will surely not want to miss. Wave one did feature some fun releases, including Leonardo taking on the appearance of Godzilla himself. Now, some new characters are here, including Master Splinter, who has taken on the appearance of King Caesar.

Master Splinter will come with a tree-inspired cane, specialized packaging, and a nice variety of articulation. This 1:200-scale figure comes in at 5 inches tall, with a nice articulation set that blends both Master Splinter and King Caesar. It is a lot of fun to see unique collabs like this come to life, and it is understandable why Playmates is fighting to keep the license. These figures have already started to pop up at Target stores and are also available online for $14.99. Be sure to check out your local Target right now to see if you can get your hands on them, and snag one online when they become available.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Godzilla Collection King Caesar

"Mutants and monsters collide with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Godzilla Splinter x King Caesar Mystical Mentor Action Figure from Playmates Toys. Inspired by the epic TMNT x Godzilla crossover, this figure combines Splinter with King Caesar for a unique kaiju-sized take on the Turtles' legendary sensei."

"Detailed sculpting, articulation and a 1:1200 scale design bring the mashup to life, while the included tree accessory helps create towering city scenes and monster battles. Add Splinter x King Caesar to your TMNT, Godzilla or kaiju action figure collection and shell-ebrate this one-of-a-kind crossover."

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