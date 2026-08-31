Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Masters of the Universe Chronicles King Hiss Coming Soon from Mattel

Mattel Creations unveils their newest Masters of the Universe Chronicles figure with King Hiss, offered to Club Grayskull members first

Article Summary Mattel Creations reveals Masters of the Universe Chronicles King Hiss, bringing the Snake Men leader to the 6.5-inch line.

King Hiss features 30 points of articulation, premium scaly detail, and swappable parts for human and snake forms.

Masters of the Universe fans get articulated jaws, movable tongues, and display-ready collectible packaging with backdrop.

King Hiss launches September 2 on Mattel Creations for Club Grayskull members first, priced at $33.

Mattel Creations is back with a brand-new Masters of the Universe Chronicles figure as they return to the '80s with the Snake Men. King Hiss is the leader of the Snake Men, and now he is ready to bring his presence to Mattel's newest 6.5-inch line. Ancient evil has now arrived as the powerful leader of the Snake Men comes to life with a brand-new sculpt that Masters of the Universe fans can appreciate. He will come with 30 articulation points and a variety of swappable parts, including interchangeable arms and a head.

King Hiss will come with both humanoid and snake parts, allowing MOTU fans to pick which one best suits their Snake Men collection. Other features include articulated jaws, movable tongues on all snake heads, and collectible packaging with backdrop elements. Orders are set to go live on Mattel Creations on September 2 at 12 PM EST and will be offered exclusively to Club Grayskull members for $33. Sure to check out some of the other Masters of the Universe Chronicle figures to expand your new and modernized 6.5-inch collection.

Masters of the Universe Chronicles – King Hiss Action Figure

"Uncoil an ancient evil with the Masters of the Universe Chronicles King Hiss action figure. The powerful leader of the Snake Men is emerging from the mists of Preternia with incredibly detailed scaly skin and an impressive 6.5" stature. Stay undercover in sneaky humanoid form, or slide on the snake arm sleeves and head to reveal the venomous villain in his serpentine form."

Masters of the Universe™ Chronicles King Hiss

6.5-inch scale with 30 points of articulation

Interchangeable arms and head for transformation between human and snake forms

Features premium snakeskin-like texture detailing on figure and snake arms

Articulating jaws and removable tongues on all snake heads let you customize the look

Collectible packaging includes insert for posing figure in front of the backdrop display

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!