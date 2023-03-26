Masters of the Universe Horde Grizzlor Arriving Soon from Mattel Masters of the Universe fans have received quite a remarkable gift as new collectibles are arriving from Mattel throughout 2023

It was not long ago that Mattel Creations dropped the return of Masters of the Universe: Origins Grizzlor. This furry monster returned just like he did back in the day with updated articulation and his signature fury gimmick. It looks like Mattel is bringing Grzzlor back but this time for the Masterverse Princess of Power line with Horde Grizzlor! Coming in at 7" tall, this powerhouse looks better than ever with a brand new sculpt, mighty fur chest armor, crossbow, and axe. These updated Masters of the Universe Masterverse figures are truly something special and bring a whole new depth to these characters. These deadly villains can now fit in new worlds outside of Eternia, and fans can bring Grizzlor home for $23.99. Pre-orders are already live for him right here, and he is set to arrive in Q3 2023.

Beware the Power of Horde with Mattel Masterverse

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more! The Masterverse action figure line brings the MOTU characters to life at 7 inches tall. Designed with 30 points of articulation and the exacting attention to detail that collectors will love, each come with themed accessories to enable epic storytelling and colorful displays. This figure makes a great gift to start or build a MOTU collection. Colors and decorations may vary."

Product Features

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Masters of the Universe characters

Part of the Masterverse line

Over 30 points of articulation

Box Contents

Grizzlor figure

Alternate pair of hands

Chest strap

Fur chest armor

Axe

Crossbow