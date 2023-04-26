Masters of the Universe Snake Mountain Playset Arrives for MOTU Day It is time for Masters of the Universe fans to add yet another incredible Mattel playset to their collection with Snake Mountain

Masters of the Universe fans have struck gold this year as plenty of new releases are on the way from Mattel. Many collectors thought both MOTU: Origins and Masterverse line were going to fade away. However, that is not the case, and Mattel is keeping the brand alive with plenty of Gray Skull power with a new play set! Releasing for Masters of the Universe Day on April 28, 2023, collectors will be able to conquer Snake Mountain once again. Skeletor is now ready to sit on his throne with an impressive remastered and updated release from the Masters of the Universe: Origins line. The play set is packed with goodies from a trap door, a removable dungeon, Skeletor's throne, and so much making. The heroes of Eternia all have a hard time getting past this castle's defenses, and Snake Mountain will be a must have set for any MOTU fan. The set is priced at $79.99, and the presale starts Friday at 9 AM EST right here.

Conquer Snake Mountain with the Help of Mattel

"In front, a huge snake with animation styling dominates the top with multiple points of articulation and a hinge jaw that can pick up Origins figures or knock them off the upper platform. Stairs and walkways have been widened to accommodate Origins figures, with additional foot pegs added for easier placement. A detachable bridge is included as a single piece to link both sides of the mountain when open and soft-plastic shackles are placed with easy grip on unfortunate prisoners."

"Once inside, extensive features include a trap door, removable dungeon with two different placement options, Skeletor™ throne, "acid pool" and escape tunnel. To get to the throne, figures must survive the trap door, bypass the rotating wolf head and the intimidating, removable spider. If caught, they may end up in the prison or worse, the acid pool where added pegs allow for modular placement of figures or creatures. Escape through the full tunnel with soft plastic vine coverings, but beware – Skeletor's henchmen can gear up with additional weapons rack and accessories."