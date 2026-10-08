Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: chucky, mattel, wwe

Mattel Brings Chucky to Life with WWE Elite Collection Liv Morgan Set

Add some horror to your WWE Elite Collection as Mattel debuts its new Liv Morgan & Chucky Action Figure 2-Pack that gets pretty bloody

Article Summary Mattel unveils the WWE Elite Collection Liv Morgan & Chucky 2-Pack, inspired by Chucky Season 2’s “Death on Denial.”

The set includes a 6.1-inch Liv Morgan figure and Mattel’s first Child’s Play Chucky figure, complete with knife accessory.

Chucky and Liv feature TrueFX detail, swappable face plates, extra hands, and bloody color-change effects with cold water.

Packaged in Good Guys-themed collector packaging, the Chucky WWE Elite Collection set is priced at $65 for adults.

WWE and the world of Child's Play are coming together as Mattel debuts its new WWE Elite Collection Liv Morgan & Chucky Action Figure 2-Pack. This fun set is inspired by Liv Morgan's appearance on the horror series from the Season 2 episode "Death on Denial," where Liv joins Chucky for his talk show. The set includes a brand new 6.1-inch Liv Morgan figure that will have 25 points of articulation. Mattel's first-ever Child's Play Chucky figure is also included, which has 18 points of articulation and comes with a knife.

Both of these WWE figures feature TrueFX technology for detailed facial sculpts and deco, while each comes with three interchangeable face plates. Liv Morgan also includes two interchangeable sets of hands, giving collectors additional posing options. This does get pretty bloody as collectors can use ice-cold water on Liv's torso and Chucky's knife reveals the aftermath from their talk-show encounter. This Chucky WWE Elite Collector set will come in a Good Guys-themed packaging and is priced at $65.

WWE Elite Collection Liv Morgan & Chucky 2-Pack

"Wanna play? Liv Morgan™ and Chucky™ do in this fun color-change 2-pack inspired by the WWE® star's appearance on the TV series Chucky in "Death on Denial," episode 4 of season 2. Chucky has Liv on his talk show and things get a little … messy. You can use ice-cold water on Liv's torso and Chucky's knife to reveal the oopsie; warm water or hand heat makes sit all better. Hidey-ho!"

WWE® Elite Collection Liv Morgan™ & Chucky™ Action Figure 2-Pack

Figures made with TrueFX™ technology for life-like face sculpts and deco detail

Each figure comes with three swappable face plates

Liv Morgan comes with two interchangeable sets of hands

Collectible "Good Guys" packaging includes Chucky's talk show couch backdrop

For adult collectors, content age grade 17+

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