Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Brings Gym-Bro Skeletor to Life with New MOTU Exclusive

Mattel continues its San Diego Comic-Con 2026 reveals with even more exclusives like Masters of the Universe Gym-Bro Skeletor

Article Summary Mattel unveils Gym Bro Skeletor as a San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exclusive for the Masters of the Universe Chronicles line.

The figure is inspired by the 2026 live-action film, where Skeletor invades Prince Adam’s mind in a psychic battle.

Gym Bro Skeletor rocks an ’80s fitness look with hoodie, shorts, sneakers, and gym accessories like weights and a towel.

Skeletor preorders open July 23, 2026 on Mattel Creations, with SDCC booth availability and a $50 price tag.

Fans have been demanding more exclusives, and Mattel is delivering in a big way with its San Diego Comic-Con 2026 lineup. Among the standout releases is the new and yolked take on Masters of the Universe lore with the debut of Gym-Bro Skeletor, inspired by the 2026 live-action film. In the movie, Skeletor doesn't just battle He-Man in the physical world; he invades Prince Adam's mind, taking on surreal forms during a chaotic psychic confrontation. One of those forms is the now-infamous "gym bro" version of Skeletor, which Mattel is now bringing to action figure format for the Masters of the Universe Chronicles line!

This SDCC exclusive figure leans fully into that scene as it reimagines Skeletor with an '80s fitness aesthetic. He comes outfitted in a sleeveless hoodie, shorts, socks, and rocking sneakers, that are all paired with his classic blue skin and skull design. The figure includes a nice set of gym-themed accessories like barbells, dumbbells and a gym towel accessory. Mattel was also sure to give the packaging an over-the-top theme, with bold, retro-inspired graphics as he shows off his new physique, look, and power. This SDCC Masters of the Universe release is a playful yet detailed figure that fans will need in there collection as no one can keep Gym-Bro Skeletor down. Pre-orders will be available through Mattel Creations beginning July 23, 2026 as well at the Mattel SDCC booth during the convention for $50.

Masters of the Universe Chronicles Gym Bro Skeletor

"Masters of the Universe® introduces Gym Bro Skeletor®, a reimagining of the iconic villain with a bold, gym-inspired twist, referencing a memorable moment from this summer's film. Fully articulated for powerful, expressive poses, this figure is built for dynamic display and over-the-top workout positions. Complete with irreverent-themed packaging, Skeletor is ready to crush his enemies—and his fitness routine."

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