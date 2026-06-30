Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel

Mattel Brings KPop Demon Hunters "Ramyeon Scene" to SDCC 2026

Mattel continues its San Diego Comic-Con 2026 reveals with exclusives like the KPop Demon Hunters "How It's Done" Ramyeon Figure 3-Pack

Article Summary Mattel unveils the KPop Demon Hunters “How It’s Done” Ramyeon Scene 3-Pack as a San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exclusive.

The set recreates the fan-favorite ramyeon moment with Rumi, Mira, and Zoey in chibi-style HUNTR/X concert looks.

Mattel gives KPop Demon Hunters premium SDCC packaging with a plane-themed diorama box and layered battle damage details.

The KPop Demon Hunters Ramyeon 3-Pack costs $49.99 and launches July 23, 2026 via Mattel Creations and at SDCC.

Mattel continues to expand its KPop Demon Hunters lineup in a big way with a brand-new San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exclusive: the "How It's Done" Ramyeon Figure 3-Pack. The set captures one of the film's most memorable moments, bringing Rumi, Mira, and Zoey into collectible form as they fuel up mid-battle with a bowl of ramyeon before attending their concert. This 3-pack features stylized, chibi-inspired versions of all three members of HUNTR/X, each dressed in their signature How It's Done outfits. Each figure is posed, enjoying their ramyeon cups branded with HUNTR/X artwork, recreating the scene's energetic tone that fans will instantly recognize from the film.

Just like most of Mattel's SDCC exclusive, they went all out on packaging as HUNTR/X is in a highly detailed, plane-themed diorama box. The box features stylized damage effects, exposed interior elements, and layered display features that make it feel like a miniature set piece rather than standard packaging. KPop Demon Hunter is finally hitting its 1 year anniversary and they are finlly getting some fun collectibles to bring home. This is not the craziest release but it is a fun one that SDCC attendees and KPop Demon Hunters fans will surely want to get their hands on. The "How It's Done" Ramyeon 3-Pack is priced at $49.99 and is scheduled for release on July 23, 2026, with availability through Mattel Creations and direct at SDCC.

KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X "How It's Done" Set

"There's nothing worse than your ramyeon getting cold because demons decided to ruin the vibe with their presence. HUNTR/X figures, in 4-inch scale and featuring shimmery, chibi-style details, know the feeling all too well, but these KPop Demon Hunters don't skip a beat. Fans can take home the epic moment Rumi, Mira, and Zoey defeat demon flight attendants mid-carb-load. After the successful battle, the jet is wrecked. They'll have to jump. Right after one last bite. Because sealing the Honmoon is important, but finishing your ramyeon is non-negotiable."

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