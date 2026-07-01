Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic park, mattel

Mattel Celebrates Jurassic Park III with SDCC Exclusive Velociraptor

Mattel continues its strong presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with exclusives like the Jurassic Park III Comic-Style Velociraptor

Article Summary Mattel unveils a Jurassic Park III SDCC 2026 exclusive: the Hammond Collection 25th Anniversary Velociraptor.

The Jurassic Park Velociraptor features a bold comic-style deco, giving the classic male raptor a fresh new look.

Premium Jurassic Park III packaging mimics a comic book cover, making this SDCC exclusive a standout collectible.

The Jurassic Park III Hammond Collection Velociraptor launches at SDCC and on Mattel Creations for $25 on July 23, 2026.

Mattel continues its strong presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with a standout release for dinosaur collectors: the Hammond Collection 25th Anniversary Comic-Style Velociraptor. This special edition figure celebrates 25 years of Jurassic Park III with a unique artistic twist on one of the franchise's most iconic dinosaurs. Part of the long-running and popular Hammond Collection, this Velociraptor introduces a first-of-its-kind deco style for the line. A new, bold, comic-inspired paint application is captured here, giving the dinosaur a stylized, illustrated look right off comic book pages. The Jurassic Park III Male Velociraptor has already been released in the line years ago, but its new return will be something fans will not want to miss this time.

In addition to the figure itself, Mattel has also given this release some truly remarkable and fun packaging. The box is designed to resemble a comic book cover, complete with that infamus Jurassic Park III logo with slash marks. Mattel always goes above and beyond for their SDCC exclusives and make them more than just toys but must-own art pieces for any fans of the toy line or franchise. Despite the stunning comic book deco, this figure is quite the downgrade from last years SDCC Bull T-Rex from Jurassic Park: The Lost World. However, for fans who want to celebrate the the 25th Anniversary of Jurassic Park III then look no further as this Velociraptor is for you. The dinosaur will be available at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, with additional online availability on Mattel Creations for $25 and a July 23, 2026 drop date.

Jurassic World Hammond Collection Anniversary Velociraptor

"Celebrate 25 years of Jurassic Park III with this San Diego Comic-Con Hammond Collection Velociraptor, featuring comic-inspired deco and highly detailed sculpting. With multiple points of articulation for dynamic posing, this figure is designed for display. It comes packaged in a premium window box with an illustrated comic-panel backdrop, making it a must-have for Jurassic Park fans."

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