Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: Buffy The Vampire, monster high

Mattel Creations Monster High Buffy and Angel Doll 2-Pack Revealed

Return to Monster High with a new Mattel Creations Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel 2-Pack

Article Summary Mattel Creations reveals a limited-edition Monster High Buffy and Angel 2-pack inspired by Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Monster High Buffy includes a crossbow, stake, and Slayer’s Handbook purse packed with clever series Easter eggs.

Angel joins the Monster High set with a dark ‘90s-inspired outfit and a necklace nodding to an iconic Buffy weapon.

The Monster High Buffy and Angel collector 2-pack drops September 4 for $98, with fast sellouts likely at launch.

Classes are in session, as Mattel Creations is back with a brand-new limited-edition Monster High collector two-pack. This time, fans are returning to the world of vampires, werewolves, and witches as Buffy the Vampire Slayer comes to Monster High. Buffy is not alone in this two-pack, as her love interest, Angel, is joining her, with both characters packed with Easter eggs and impressive details. Mattel has given Buffy some fun accessories, including a crossbow, a stake, and a Slayer's Handbook-inspired purse. At the same time, Angel gets an Easter egg-inspired necklace that features an iconic weapon from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Both characters are featured in premium window-box packaging that showcases artwork and includes a certificate of authenticity. These figures are more than just your average dolls, and their high-end finishes are sure to appeal to Monster High and horror fans. Pre-orders for the Monster High Buffy the Vampire Slayer two-pack are set to arrive on September 4 at Mattel Creations for $98. These collabs usually sell out pretty fast, so be sure to prepare for their drop at 12 PM EST on the day of release.

Monster High Buffy and Angel Doll 2-Pack

"Watch out vampires, demons, and forces of darkness: Monster High is unleashing a Buffy the Vampire Slayer 2-pack upon the world! These Buffy and Angel dolls are dressed for a "graveyard shift," so to speak, in their '90s-chic faux-leather outfits. His sword necklace and her Slayer handbook purse and boot heels all feature fun nods to the hit series that ran for seven seasons in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Rest assured, she also comes with stake and crossbow accessories so she's ready to slay any vampire that comes her way … maybe even Angel!"

Buffy's look is a total slay, with bold red pants, a black faux-leather jacket, and a holster belt.

She comes ready to battle evil forces with a crossbow and a stake accessory, and a Slayer's handbook purse.

Angel looks devilishly handsome in a dark Celtic printed shirt, black pants, and a black pleather trench.

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