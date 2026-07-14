Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Creations Unveils Masters of the Universe Origins Tauraton

Mattel Creations is back with a brand-new Masters of the Universe Origins figure: Tauraton is now available.

Article Summary Mattel Creations unveils Masters of the Universe Origins Tauraton, a limited edition beast from Preternia’s ancient past.

The 8-inch Masters of the Universe Origins Tauraton features four arms, 23 articulation points, and removable armor.

Inspired by the Powers of Grayskull era, Tauraton expands Masters of the Universe lore with an included mini-comic.

Mattel Creations has Masters of the Universe Origins Tauraton available now for $33 with a battering ram accessory.

Mattel Creations is back with a brand-new Masters of the Universe Origins figure as they continue expanding the mythology of ancient Eternia. Before He-Man and Eternia's arrival, Preternia's prehistoric era was filled with mysterious civilizations and powerful warriors. One of those new additions is Tauraton, a brand-new creation from the Powers of Grayskull era of Masters of the Universe. This ancient monster comes from the forgotten history of Eternia and stands at an impressive 8" tall, featuring four powerful arms and a design inspired by creatures like the legendary Minotaur.

While his exact origins in MOTU history remain mysterious, fans will be able to learn more through an included mini-comic that expands his story and introduces him into the larger mythology. The figure features classic Masters of the Universe Origins styling, with impressive articulation, removable armor pieces, and Tauraton's signature battering ram. He will also come packaged in premium themed artwork that fits perfectly with the Powers of Grayskull collection. Tauraton is currently available for purchase through Mattel Creations for $33.

"An ancient monster is charging out from the mists of his labyrinth: meet Tauraton, the latest Masters of the Universe Origins action figure. The hulking Ancient Monster of Preternia towers impressively over most other figures in the Origins collection with a beastly attitude. The forces of good had better stay out of his path, and watch out for the battering ram that attaches to any of his four massive arms."

Masters of the Universe Origins™ Tauraton™ Action Figure

8 inches tall with 23 points of articulation

Harness, skirt, and four wrist gauntlets are all removable

Battering ram accessory clips onto any of Tauraton's four arms

Collectible packaging depicts the beast battling near his Preternian labyrinth

An included full color mini-comic provides character background and story context.

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