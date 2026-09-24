Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Creations Unveils Masters of the Universe Origins Two-Bad

Two heads are definitely better than one as Mattel Creations has unveiled the Masters of the Universe Origins Two-Bad figure

Article Summary Mattel Creations reveals Masters of the Universe Origins Two-Bad, bringing Skeletor’s bickering brute back in retro style.

The Masters of the Universe fan-favorite stands 5.5 inches tall, features 16 points of articulation, and classic packaging.

Two-Bad includes a yellow shield, unique sculpted details on each side, and a mini Masters of the Universe comic.

Pre-orders are live for Club Grayskull members at $22, with the Masters of the Universe Origins figure arriving in November.

Two heads are definitely better than one, and Mattel agrees as they unveil their brand-new Masters of the Universe Origins Two-Bad figure. Two-Bad is another fan-favorite and popular henchman who is a member of Skeletor's forces. He has two heads, two different color schemes, two different personalities, and a whole lot of trouble for He-Man and his friends. Despite all this, both heads really love to argue, which gives He-Man and the Masters of the Universe the upper hand over him time and time again. Mattel Creations is now bringing this classic version of Two-Bad to life with a brand-new Club Grayskull exclusive release.

Two-Bad comes in at 5.5 inches tall, has 16 points of articulation, and is featured in retro collector-friendly packaging. As for accessories, he will come with an interchangeable yellow shield and a mini Masters of the Universe comic featuring Two-Bad. Pre-orders for this beauty are already live at $22 and are available exclusively to Club Grayskull members. The Two-Bad Origins figure is set to release in November, so collectors will want to get theirs while they can.

Masters of the Universe Origins Two Bad Figure

"If you think two heads are better than one, evil henchman Two Bad might change your mind! This villainous warrior may have extra strength, but his inability to keep the peace between his two heads leads to him fumbling plenty of fights, earning the annoyance of Skeletor. This Origins line homage to his original '80s toy look features premium sculpting, with bright opposing color schemes on each half of his body. There's no two ways about it: this evil strategist is ready to cause double the trouble."

Masters of the Universe Origins Two Bad Figure

5.5 inches tall with 16 points of articulation

Detailed sculpting of body shapes, hands, and faces is unique on each side

Comes ready for action with a yellow shield that matches his chest armor

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