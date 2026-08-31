Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Mattel DC Comics Core Collection – Every Batman Needs a Robin

Mattel's DC Comics Core Collection is here — a closer look at the new 6.5-inch DC action figures

Article Summary Mattel’s DC Comics Core Collection launches with Batman, Robin, The Joker, and The Flash in a kid-friendly 6.5-inch scale.

Robin stands out with sharp sculpting, 22 points of articulation, fabric elements, and accessories like Batarangs and a bo staff.

This DC Comics Robin figure pairs perfectly with Batman, though the design leaves it unclear if he is Dick Grayson or Tim Drake.

At $12.99, Mattel’s DC Comics Core figures deliver impressive detail, fun display options, and strong value for fans and kids.

The DC Multiverse is coming to an end, and from its ashes, Mattel's DC Comics Core Collection arises. Mattel is taking on the DC license from McFarlane Toys and is already hitting the ground running with an impressive selection of kid-friendly collectibles. They have revealed that more collector-friendly releases will arrive in 2027, but their new Core Collection is something that fans will surely not want to miss. This first wave of figures consists of Batman, The Joker, The Flash, and the Boy Wonder himself, Robin. After some hunting, we were able to get our hands on this new 6.5-inch-scale Robin action figure, which is nicely detailed, packed with color, and a perfect addition to your DC Comics collection.

Unlike the DC Multiverse line, Mattel's new line of figures stands roughly 6.5 inches tall, has 22 points of articulation, and features simplistic fabric elements. The details on each figure are nicely sculpted, and Robin pairs perfectly next to Batman. Robin is packed in a themed blister card and comes with a nice variety of accessories, including a weapons rack that holds them. He comes with Batarangs, a bo staff, and handcuffs, which fit on the weapons rack as well as on his belt. It is unclear which version of Robin this is, as he could be Dick Grayson or the more modern Tim Drake.

In this day and age, toys are not cheap, and collectibles are even more expensive as prices rise across many companies like Hasbro and McFarlane Toys. However, Mattel is truly changing up the game by dropping some very fun, highly detailed, and inexpensive action figures that kids and adults can enjoy. The DC Comics Core Collection comes in at only $12.99, and these figures are worth every single penny. The craftsmanship, attention to detail, fabric elements, and sizing allow you to truly expand your display beyond the oversized 7-inch scale. If you have a DC Comics Core Collection Batman figure, then you definitely need to get your hands on a Robin. They are available now for purchase. To the Batmobile!

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