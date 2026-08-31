Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Mattel DC Comics Core Collection – Get Twisted with Jokerized Batman

A closer look at Mattel’s DC Comics Core Collection and the new Jokerized Batman figure

Article Summary Mattel’s DC Comics Core Collection expands with Wave Two, bringing 6.5-inch figures, 22 points of articulation, and value.

Jokerized Batman delivers a twisted DC Comics take on the Dark Knight with a stitched purple-and-green Batsuit and cape.

Glow-in-the-dark accessories include Joker toxin bombs, a boxing glove, handcuffs, Batarangs, and swap-on Joker faces.

At $12.99, this DC Comics figure offers strong detail, fun play features, and a great fit with 6-inch collector lines.

A new era of DC Comics collectibles is on the way as Mattel takes over the DC action figure license. Mattel is kicking things off with a new kid-friendly line featuring 12-inch-scale figures, electronic releases, as well as a new line of action figures. The DC Comics Core Collection is a wave of 6.5-inch-scale action figures with 22 points of articulation and a nice array of accessories. These figures scale perfectly with other 6-inch action figure lines like the G.I. Joe Classified Series, Star Wars: The Black Series, and, of course, Marvel Legends.

Mattel is already on Wave Two of the line, which consists of Superman, Green Lantern, Stealth Suit Batman, and Jokerized Batman. Comic fans are quite used to Jokerized versions of the Dark Knight by now, as McFarlane Toys was sure to capture this style over and over in its 7-inch-scale line. Now, Mattel is bringing the madness of Jokerized Batman to life with an impressive new figure that fans will surely not want to miss. Whether this is a buff Joker in a Batsuit or an ultra version of Bruce Wayne from the Dark Multiverse, this figure will surely bring something new to your collection. The figure has the same build and style as Mattel's previous DC Comics Core Collection Batman figures. It features a soft, ripped cape, a new purple-and-green stitched Batsuit, and a truly wicked Joker head sculpt.

Mattel was sure to load him up with some truly fun accessories, all of which glow in the dark. These include Joker toxin bombs, a spiked boxing glove, a bomb, handcuffs, and a nice array of Batarangs. Similar to the Wave One Joker, Mattel also included some fun Joker face plates that will attach to other characters in Wave Two, allowing for some truly fun displays and play. Mattel has revealed that they will be releasing new DC Comics figures dedicated more toward collectors in 2027. However, this line of action figures is definitely something else, as the details are impressive, the accessories are fun, and the price point is unbeatable.

For $12.99, DC Comics fans can add these DC Comics figures to their growing collection and finally showcase some fun Marvel-versus-DC displays. It is hard to find a fun and nicely detailed action figure in 2026, as most of them are coming in at roughly $30 nowadays. Mattel is definitely changing the game with these figures, and while it will be interesting to see the collector-focused line in 2027, these figures are perfect for fans who don't want to continue collecting after the ending of DC Multiverse but still love DC Comics. Be sure to add Jokerized Batman to your collection right now, as he is already available for purchase. Why so serious?

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