Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Mattel DC Comics Core Collection – Madness Arrives with The Joker

Mattel's DC Comics Core Collection brings collector-friendly action figures like The Joker — a closer look at the new DC Comics Core line.

Article Summary Mattel’s DC Comics Core Collection brings The Joker to shelves with a 6.5-inch figure packed with classic comic style.

The Joker figure features 22 points of articulation, a projectile blaster, and Joker masks made to interact with the line.

With a sharp sculpt, bold colors, and playful gimmicks, this Joker release blends kid-friendly fun with collector appeal.

Priced at $12.99, Mattel’s Joker stands out as an affordable DC figure that scales nicely with Marvel Legends displays.

The Crisis on Infinite Earths is coming to McFarlane Toys as its DC Multiverse line comes to an end. This line of DC Comics action figures has had an incredible run, with lots of versions of Batman and some impressive classic characters finally getting new action figures. However, from the ashes of the DC Multiverse, Mattel is bringing its own line of DC Comics collectibles to life. Although new collector-focused action figures aren't set to arrive until 2027, Mattel's first line of DC Comics Core figures is already here. It has been quite some time since we have seen collectibles like these, and it is nice that Mattel is finally bringing them back to shelves. The first wave consists of Batman, The Flash, Robin, and, of course, The Joker.

These action figures are more kid-friendly, with simplistic articulation and some fun accessories that will make collectors nostalgic. The Clown Prince of Crime is bringing his madness to Mattel with a brand-new and nicely sculpted 6.5-inch action figure. These figures feature 22 points of articulation and come loaded with accessories that really make them stand out. The Joker does come with unique features, unlike some other characters in this line. He also includes a special blaster that shoots projectiles, as well as Joker masks that attach to other figures in this line. The sculpt, colors, and overall aura of this figure are beautifully captured, and it just shows that Mattel knows what they're doing this time around compared to their previous DC Comics line.

While some of the articulation does limit these figures, the fact that they pair perfectly with Marvel Legends and cost only $12.99 makes them truly something else. It's not often we can get fun, well-sculpted action figures for under $30 nowadays, so Mattel is truly changing the game with its DC Comics Core Collection line. It is also fun to see that gimmicks still live in the world of collectibles, and these figures will surely be perfect for both kids and adult DC Comics fans. Whether you are spreading your Joker toxin through Gotham, just picking on the Dark Knight, or want to bring some madness to the Marvel Universe, then look no further. Collectors can purchase these figures right now for $12.99, so don't miss out!

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