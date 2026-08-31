Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Mattel DC Comics Core Collection – Superman Is a Symbol of Hope

Mattel's DC Comics Core Collection is arriving, and we're taking a closer look at the new DC Comics Core action figures

It's a bird, it's a plane—no, it's the new DC Comics Core Collection crafted by Mattel! The DC Multiverse is ending at McFarlane Toys, and from its ashes, a new line of collectibles is starting to arrive from Mattel. McFarlane will be finishing out its 7-inch-scale, highly detailed, and articulated figures throughout the year, while Mattel is already getting its own collectibles onto shelves. The first wave of Mattel's offerings is definitely more kid-friendly, but for dedicated DC Comics collectors, this is a line that you will not want to miss.

The DC Comics Core Collection features brand-new 6.5-inch-tall action figures with 22 points of articulation and a nice selection of accessories. The first wave consisted of Batman, The Joker, Robin, and The Flash, and now Wave Two is here with Superman kicking things off. The figure features a nice array of accessories, a soft-goods cape, and bright colors that many collectors will surely recognize. As mentioned, these action figures are not as highly articulated as McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse figures, but they get the job done. They pose well and pair perfectly with other 6-inch figures, such as Marvel Legends figures. So, if you are looking for the perfect way to capture a Marvel-versus-DC display, look no further.

Superman does exactly what you need him to, capturing classic flying poses, and comes with a nice variety of accessories, including a chain, a crushed steel bar, and themed armor. The armor does seem pretty unnecessary; however, when placed on him, it does give him some nice Superman Prime vibes. While this line is more kid-friendly, collectors will not want to miss out on getting some of these figures. Each one comes in at just $12.99, making them exactly what collectors need to expand their collections in 2026. It will be exciting to see what other heroes and villains will arrive in Mattel's DC Comics Core Collection next. In the meantime, fans can bring home Superman right now.

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