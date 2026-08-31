Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Mattel DC Comics Core Collection – The Flash Races Into Action

The DC Universe is arriving from Mattel, and we are taking a closer look at some of the new DC Comics Core Collection action figures

Article Summary Mattel’s DC Comics Core Collection launches with The Flash in a new 6.5-inch scale, packed with articulation and value.

The Flash figure delivers strong DC Comics detail, fun posing options, and a look that can fit Barry Allen or Wally West.

Accessories include Speed Force effects, a lightning bolt, and shield, plus Mattel’s Bat-Link system for custom display options.

At $12.99, The Flash stands out as an affordable DC Comics action figure that fits great with other 6-inch collections.

The Flash is racing into action as he joins Mattel's brand-new DC Comics Core Collection line. This new line of DC Comics figures brings iconic heroes and villains from across the DC Universe to life in a new 6.5-inch scale. Each figure comes in its own blister card, features 22 points of articulation, and includes a variety of battle-ready accessories. This new collection rises from the ashes of McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse line as the license moves to Mattel. Mattel is truly bringing some incredible stuff to this line despite the more collector-focused figures arriving in 2027. However, the new DC Comics Core figures are now here, offering a more kid-friendly line that is truly changing the game in the collectibles market.

We were able to get our hands on the Scarlet Speedster himself, who is well-detailed and comes with a nice array of accessories. Mattel's new DC Comics Core Collection features a unique Bat-Link system that lets accessories be customized for each DC Comics character, so you can display The Flash's weapons on Batman's weapon rack. Besides the weapons, The Flash is nicely detailed, and it is up to the collector whether they want to capture Barry Allen or Wally West as this speedster. His posing is somewhat limited, as there is no ab crunch, but that doesn't stop this figure from getting into some very fun poses and being beautifully displayed alongside other 6-inch action figure lines like Marvel Legends.

Mattel was sure to give The Flash some fun accessories, including Speed Force effects, a lightning bolt, and a very unique lightning shield. It is nice to see Mattel turning back the clock with some truly incredible figures featuring fun accessories, nice detail, and craftsmanship that adults and kids will surely love. The best part of this entire line is that each of these figures is only $12.99, which is truly remarkable in this day and age, as most action figures are coming in at roughly $30. Whether you're building the Justice League or want to create a Marvel/DC Comics crossover, this is the line for you. The Flash is already racing into collectors' collections right now, so get yours while you can!

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