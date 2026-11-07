Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Debuts New Masters of the Universe Chronicles Mekaneck (2026)

Mattel introduces Mekaneck to its Masters of the Universe Chronicles 2027 lineup, with an impressively bendable neck accessory.

Article Summary Mattel adds Mekaneck to Masters of the Universe Chronicles Wave 1, inspired by the 2026 live-action movie.

The 6.5-inch Masters of the Universe Mekaneck figure features movie-accurate details and about 30 points of articulation.

A bendable extra-long neck accessory and extra hands let fans recreate Mekaneck’s signature Masters of the Universe action.

Masters of the Universe Chronicles Mekaneck is up for pre-order now at $27, with a February 2027 release alongside He-Man and Clawful.

The Heroic Human Periscope is ready for action as Mattel expands its Masters of the Universe Chronicles in 2027. The new MOTU collection will feature a Mekaneck figure inspired by the 2026 live-action movie. Standing at 6.5 inches tall, this new release features movie-accurate details and proportions based on the character portrayed by James Wilkinson. Just like other figures in the line, he will have roughly 30 points of articulation, which does offer fans plenty of posing possibilities for this heroic Eternian warrior.

The biggest highlight of the Mekaneck Chronicles figures is their extra-long, bendable neck accessory, which allows fans to recreate the characters' signature abilities and iconic moves. An additional set of hands is also included for even more display options. The figure arrives in deluxe packaging designed to accommodate both in-box and out-of-box collectors. It is nice to see Mattel continuing to expand its collection of the Masters of the Universe 2026 live-action film. The film has since received a lot of attention while streaming on Amazon Prime, so hopefully we can get a sequel. Mekaneck will be part of the 2027 Chronicles wave one release alongside Clawful and Flight Suit He-Man. Pre-orders are not live yet, but he should be $27.99 with a February 2027 release.

Masters of the Universe Chronicles 2027 Wave 1 Mekaneck



"This Chronicles Mekaneck action figure celebrates the Masters of the Universe hero at 6 1/2-inch scale, with a content-accurate design from the 2026 live-action movie. This figure has collector-level details and accurate proportions, based on the movie character played by James Wilkinson. It delivers deluxe posability with 30 points of articulation. This Heroic Human Periscope comes with an extra-long bendable neck accessory for re-creating Mekaneck's battle moves that were prominently featured in the movie. An extra set of hands is also included for posing options. Deluxe packaging provides display options in or out of the box."

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