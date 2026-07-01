Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: mattel, monster high

Mattel Debuts SDCC 2026 Monster High Skullector Lagoona Blue Doll

Mattel continues its San Diego Comic-Con 2026 reveals with even more exclusives like a new Monster High release

Article Summary Mattel unveils the Monster High Skullector Ghouls Rule Lagoona Blue Doll as a San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exclusive.

This rare Monster High Skullector release reimagines Lagoona Blue with a Ghouls Rule masquerade at the Eerie Aquarium.

Monster High fans can expect aquatic details like skeletal eel accents, dark water display stand, and premium packaging.

The Monster High Skullector Lagoona Blue Doll costs $75 and drops July 23 on Mattel Creations and at SDCC 2026.

Mattel is closing out its San Diego Comic-Con 2026 lineup with another highly anticipated Monster High release: the Skullector Ghouls Rule Lagoona Blue Doll. As part of the long-running and rare Skullector series, this exclusive continues Mattel's tradition of reimagining classic horror-inspired characters through a fun, fashion-forward lens. This year's Lagoona Blue design draws inspiration from "Ghouls Rule", giving this underwater beauty the newly appointed chair of the Halloween party planning committee. In this storyline, Lagoona hosts a masquerade at the eerie "Eerie Aquarium," which will definitely be a party to die for.

As always, Mattel made sure the accessories leaned heavily into her aquatic theme, with skeletal eel elements woven into her headpiece and belt design. Lagoona Blue will also include a themed display base designed with dark water effects and tentacle-like elements rising from the stand, which will make it stand out during the masquerade. As expected from the Skullector line, Lagoona Blue will come packaged with style and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity will also be included. The Monster High Skullector Ghouls Rule Lagoona Blue Doll will be priced at $75 and she will be available through Mattel Creations on July 23, as well as a drop directly at SDCC 2026.

Monster High Skullector Lagoona Blue Doll

"For this year's San Diego Comic Con, Monster High™ Ghouls Rule™ returns with Lagoona Blue™ hosting a masquerade at the Eerie Aquarium. Every Halloween, monsters and humans come together to skelebrate, and this year Lagoona was nominated as the party committee chair! She has a few months to organize the beast bash ever, and the first item on her agenda is… her lurk! Luckily, she's already dreamed of the perfect outfit: she'll arrive in an iridescent, wave-like gown with fin sleeves, skeletal eel accents, slouchy netted boots, and an angler fish mask—delivering an eerie, ocean-inspired look made for the spotlight."

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