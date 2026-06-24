Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: hot wheels, stranger things

Mattel Debuts SDCC Stranger Things x Hot Wheels Hawkins Van Set

The need for speed is racing into Mattel for San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with a new Stranger Things 10th Anniversary set

Article Summary Mattel unveils a Stranger Things 10th Anniversary Hot Wheels Hawkins Van set for San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

The collectible recreates Eleven’s iconic Season 1 van flip with a premium diorama and suspended Chevy van.

Die-cast figures of Mike, Eleven, Dustin, and Lucas on bikes help bring the classic Stranger Things scene to life.

The Stranger Things Hot Wheels SDCC exclusive costs $40 and launches July 23 at Mattel’s booth and online.

Mattel is once again bringing impressive Hot Wheels exclusives to San Diego Comic-Con, and one of this year's most exciting releases celebrates a major milestone for Netflix's hit series Stranger Things. As the beloved series reaches its 10th anniversary, collectors can relive one of the show's most memorable moments with a brand-new Hot Wheels diorama set. The Stranger Things 10th Anniversary Van Set recreates the unforgettable Season 1 scene in which Eleven uses her powers to launch a Chevrolet van through the air. The dramatic moment became one of the defining sequences of the series and remains a fan-favorite scene more than a decade later.

Mattel has faithfully recreated the moment with a premium display featuring the iconic van suspended in midair. The collectible also includes die-cast versions of Mike, Eleven, Dustin, and Lucas riding their bikes, helping bring the Hawkins adventure to life in miniature form. The set comes packaged in a specially designed collector box that should appeal to both Stranger Things fans and Hot Wheels collectors alike. The Stranger Things 10th Anniversary Hot Wheels set will be available at Mattel's booth during San Diego Comic-Con from July 23–26, with an online release through Mattel Creations beginning July 23. The exclusive is priced at $40.

Hot Wheels x Stranger Things 10th Anniversary Hawkins Van | SRP: $40

"The most iconic van flip in television history just got the Hot Wheels® treatment. This meticulously detailed diorama celebrates the 10th anniversary and final season of Netflix's Stranger Things, capturing the unforgettable Season 1 scene mid-flip, featuring an all-die-cast '83 Chevy® Van with Real Riders™ wheels, 'Hawkins Power and Light' deco, and plastic mini figures narrowly escaping danger. This collectible is a must-have for any fan of Hawkins, Indiana."

"Fans can visit Mattel's booth (#2945) at the San Diego Convention Center from July 23-26, 2026. Products will be available at the Mattel merchandise booth and on MattelCreations.com beginning Thursday, July 23."

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