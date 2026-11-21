Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Mattel Loads Up Batman for Tactical Strike in DC Premier Wave 3

Mattel adds Tactical Strike Batman to its DC Premier Wave 3 collection, featuring 22 points of articulation, and much more.

Article Summary Mattel adds Batman Tactical Strike to DC Premier Wave 3, giving collectors a new kid-focused Dark Knight release.

The 6.5-inch Batman figure features 22 points of articulation, a fabric cape, and a new blue-and-grey tactical suit.

Batman comes packed for action with five Batarangs, three grenades, a Bat knuckle duster, and a grappling gun.

DC Premier Wave 3 Batman Tactical Strike is up for pre-order at BigBadToyStore for $13.99 ahead of January 2027.

Batman is always prepared for a fight, but this time the Dark Knight is bringing a little extra firepower to Gotham City. Mattel continues to expand its DC Premier action figure collection with a new Tactical Strike Batman, giving collectors another version of the Caped Crusader to add to their shelves. Following the releases of Deathstroke and Nightwing in Wave 3, this Batman comes ready for a much more hands-on mission. This marks yet another Batman release, following in the footsteps of McFarlane Toys, but the Caped Crusader sells, and this is a kid-focused line.

Coming in at 6.5 inches tall, Tactical Strike Batman features 22 points of articulation and comes with five Batarangs, three grenades, a Bat knuckle duster, and a grappling gun. The Dark Knight does have a fabric cape, adding a nice touch to the overall look and price. The Bat is wearing a blue and grey batsuit with equipped tactical armor to help him in his fight to save Gotham, a suit we have yet to see in this 6.5" line. The Mattel DC Premier Tactical Strike Batman figure is currently up for pre-order at BigBadToyStore for $13.99, with an estimated January 2027 arrival. Be on the lookout for more figures in this new line, like Joker, Superman, Flash, and many more.

DC Comics DC Premier Wave 3 Batman (Tactical Strike)

"These DC Premier action figures of favorite characters bring home the daring stories of Super Heroes versus Super-Villains. Each 6 1/2-inch figure has 22 points of articulation for outstanding posing possibilities, whether re-creating scenes or inventing bold new adventures. Deluxe, character-accurate design makes each figure authentic and recognizable to fans. Brushed tricot fabric capes add realism. (Capes included for characters where applicable.) Character-specific battle accessories encourage good versus evil storytelling and dramatic DC displays."

CONTENTS Batman (Tactical Strike) figure

5 Batarangs

3 Grenades

Bat knuckle duster

Grappling gun

2 Accessories

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