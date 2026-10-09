Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mattel

Mattel Unveils New DC Premium Batman: Hush Rooftop Diorama Set

Mattel kicks off its DC Premium line with the Batman Hush Rooftop Bat-Signal Diorama Set, a $100 release featuring a misting rooftop display and a light-up Bat-Signal.

Article Summary Mattel launches its DC Premium line with Batman: Hush, spotlighting a 6.5-inch Batman figure with 34 points of articulation.

The Batman diorama set includes a light-up, adjustable Bat-Signal and a Gotham rooftop base built for dynamic display.

A water-activated misting effect from the rooftop water tower gives this Batman: Hush collectible a standout premium touch.

Batman fans can pre-order the $100 Mattel Creations exclusive now, with release set for on or before April 9, 2027.

The landscape of DC Comics collectibles is finally shifting, as Mattel unveiled some of its upcoming DC Premium figures at New York Comic Con. With McFarlane Toys reportedly losing the DC license at the end of the year, Mattel is stepping in, and they've already started things off with a bang! At the convention, Mattel officially unveiled its first DC Premium release: the Batman Hush Rooftop Bat-Signal Diorama Set. This debut release captures an iconic version of Batman from the classic DC Comics storyline, Hush. The set features a 6.5-inch Batman action figure, marking the beginning of Mattel's DC Premium line.

While this Batman figure will most likely receive a separate single release in the future, the diorama set offers plenty of extra features to make it stand out. Included is a seven-inch-tall Bat-Signal that actually lights up, along with a rooftop display base measuring 8.5 inches wide and 3.5 inches deep. There's also a misting-effect feature that activates when you add water to the included water tower, making this a particularly fun and unique display piece. This figure and diorama set could easily become a highlight in any DC Comics fan's collection, and it's only the beginning of Mattel's takeover of the DC universe. Pre-orders are already live through Mattel Creations for $100, and the Batman Hush Rooftop Bat-Signal Diorama Set is scheduled to release on or before April 9, 2027.

DC Premium Batman: Hush Rooftop Bat-Signal Diorama Set

"The beloved "Batman: Hush" story arc riveted fans of the Dark Knight™ for twelve issues of the Batman comic in 2002 and 2003. Now you can have a piece of it in your collection with the DC Premium Batman™: Hush Rooftop Bat-Signal™ Diorama Set. Pose the Caped Crusader™ in atmospheric mist emitted from a gritty Gotham City™ rooftop with the push of a button. Then use the movable Bat-Signal™ to project a bat on the surface of your choice. With a perch this premium, crime doesn't stand a chance."

Batman™ figure stands 6.5 inches tall and features 34 points of articulation

Adjustable Bat-Signal™ is 7 inches tall and projects up to 3 feet with a constant or flashing beam

Rooftop base is 8.5 inches wide and 3.5 inches deep, and can be separated into two sections

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