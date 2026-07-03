Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel

Mattel Unveils New KPop Demon Hunters "Soda Pop" Baby Figure

Mattel is ready to crack some Soda Pop as it debuts a new KPop Demon Hunters action figure inspired by the Saja Boys' Baby “Soda Pop” performance.

Article Summary Mattel unveils the KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Baby “Soda Pop” figure, bringing the standout performer to shelves.

The 6.5-inch KPop Demon Hunters Baby action figure features movie-accurate sculpting and multiple points of articulation.

Collectors get 2 face plates, 5 interchangeable hands, Baby’s hat, a soda pop can, and a themed display base.

Pre-orders for the KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Baby figure are live now for $22.99 ahead of a late July 2026 release.

KPop Demon Hunters is continuing its victory lap as the hit animated film approaches its first anniversary, with an expanding lineup of collectibles arriving for fans. While much of the recent merchandise has celebrated HUNTR/X, it's time for the Saja Boys to take the stage. Mattel is shining the spotlight on the group's youngest member with a new action figure inspired by Baby's unforgettable "Soda Pop" performance. Standing roughly 6.5" tall, Baby has been faithfully recreated with premium sculpting, movie-accurate details, and multiple points of articulation.

This Saja Boys figure includes two interchangeable face plates and five interchangeable hands, allowing collectors to customize a variety of expressive poses. Baby also comes equipped with his signature hat, a Saja Boys Soda Pop can, and a themed Saja Boys display base. Pair Baby with Abby, Mystery, Romance, and Jinu to complete the entire band and bring some refreshing new KPop Demon Hunters collectibles to your shelf. Pre-orders are already live for Mattel's KPop Demon Hunters: Saja Boys action figures for $22.99 with a late July 2026 release date. Be sure to also be on the lookout for Mattel's HUNTR/X 6.5" figures, as well as Mira, Rumi, and Zoey, which are also set to release this year.

KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Baby "Soda Pop" Action Figure

"From Mattel comes the Baby action figure from the popular animated film, KPop Demon Hunters! This 6.5-inch figure is highly detailed and has multiple points of articulation. Add this Baby figure to your collection! Other figures shown not included (sold separately)."

Product Features

6.5 inches (16.51cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the KPop Demon Hunters franchise

Highly detailed

Multiple points of articulation

Box Contents

Baby Saja Boys figure

2 Face plates

5 Interchangeable hands

Hat

Saja Boys soda pop can

Figure base

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