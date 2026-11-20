Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Mattel's DC Premier Line Adds Deathstroke for a New Wave of Action

Mattel expands its DC Premier collection with Deathstroke, a 6.5-inch action figure featuring 22 points of articulation, a sword, and more.

Article Summary Mattel’s DC Premier line adds Deathstroke, bringing the iconic DC mercenary to its 6.5-inch action figure lineup.

The Deathstroke figure features 22 points of articulation, letting collectors pose the villain for dynamic display.

Inspired by the classic DC Comics enemy of Batman and the Teen Titans, Deathstroke includes a sword and cannon.

Deathstroke is priced at $13.99, arrives in January 2027, and early pre-orders for the new figure have sold out.

Batman and the Teen Titans have a pretty dangerous enemy heading their way as Mattel expands its DC Premier action figure collection. The latest wave brings Deathstroke, aka Slade Wilson, into the 6.5-inch lineup, giving collectors another iconic DC Comics villain to add to their shelves. Known as one of the most skilled mercenaries in the DC Universe, Deathstroke has made a career out of taking on some of its biggest heroes, and he certainly does not come to a fight unprepared. Created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, Deathstroke first appeared in The New Teen Titans #2 all the way back in 1980.

Originally introduced as an enemy of the Titans, Slade Wilson quickly became one of DC's most recognizable villains, especially following the classic The Judas Contract storyline. His military training, enhanced abilities, and tactical mind make him a serious threat, while his signature orange-and-black mask has become one of the more recognizable looks in DC Comics. Mattel now brings the mercenary to life with a detailed 6.5-inch figure featuring 22 points of articulation for plenty of action poses. Deathstroke comes equipped with his signature sword and a cannon with a shooting feature. Deathstroke is currently sold out of pre-orders, but he is set to drop in January 2027 for $13.99.

DC Comics DC Premier Wave 3 Deathstroke Action Figure

"These DC Premier action figures of favorite characters bring home the daring stories of Super Heroes versus Super-Villains. Each 6 1/2-inch figure has 22 points of articulation for outstanding posing possibilities, whether re-creating scenes or inventing bold new adventures. Deluxe, character-accurate design makes each figure authentic and recognizable to fans. Brushed tricot fabric capes add realism. (Capes included for characters where applicable.) Character-specific battle accessories encourage good versus evil storytelling and dramatic DC displays."

CONTENTS

Deathstroke figure

Sword

2 Cannon bullets

Cannon

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