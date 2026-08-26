Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: godzilla, hello kitty

McDonald's Reveals Hello Kitty & Friends x Godzilla Happy Meal Toys

Worlds collide as a brand-new McDonald's Happy Meal pairs Hello Kitty & Friends with the Godzilla universe, offering eight collectible toys for a limited time.

Article Summary McDonald’s launches a Godzilla x Hello Kitty & Friends Happy Meal crossover, blending kawaii icons with classic kaiju.

The limited-time Godzilla Happy Meal line includes eight collectible toy mashups inspired by Sanrio favorites and monsters.

Characters include Hello Kitty, Kuromi, My Melody, and more paired with Godzilla, Mothra, Mechagodzilla, and Gigan.

Godzilla collectors can start checking McDonald’s now, as locations may rotate toys and only stock select figures at a time.

Worlds collide as a brand-new McDonald's Happy Meal has begun hitting restaurants, featuring iconic characters from Hello Kitty and Godzilla. There have been quite a few Hello Kitty collaborations over the past few years at fast-food restaurants, and now it is time for two of Japan's most recognizable universes to come together. There will be eight figures to collect, each offered in McDonald's Happy Meals for a limited time. The set will consist of:

Hello Kitty x Godzilla

Cinnamoroll x Destoroyah

Badtz-Maru x Rodan

My Melody x Mothra

Keroppi x King Ghidorah

Chococat x SpaceGodzilla

Pompompurin x Gigan

Kuromi x Mechagodzilla

This entire lineup is packed with fun details from both franchises that fans will surely want to collect, and they can start hunting for them at McDonald's today. Be sure to check with your local McDonald's to find out which figure they have available, as certain locations will only receive one or two of these kaiju at a time. Each figure will be offered in the purchase of a Happy Meal, and it's up to each restaurant if they want to sell them individually. Happy Hunting!

Hello Kitty & Friends x Godzilla Happy Meal

"The cutest universe is crashing into the most fearsome force in cinema history, and the result is one monstrously adorable meal. Starting August 18, fans can get their hands on the Hello Kitty & Friends x Godzilla Happy Meal, where Sanrio's beloved Hello Kitty characters collide with Godzilla's iconic movie monsters. It's the ultimate crossover where Kawaii meets Kaiju, making friends at first bite and proving that even the mightiest monsters have a soft side. The Hello Kitty & Friends x Godzilla Happy Meal comes with one of eight exclusive collectible toys, each featuring a unique mashup of beloved Sanrio characters and iconic Godzilla monsters. Every Happy Meal offers another chance to bring home a piece of this monster-sized crossover."

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