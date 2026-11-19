Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Home Alone, McDonald's

McDonald's Unveils New Holiday Meal for December with Home Alone

McDonald's celebrates Home Alone with a new holiday meal featuring four collectible socks, pizza-inspired fries, and special dipping sauce.

Article Summary McDonald’s Home Alone Meal launches December 1, 2026, bringing Kevin McCallister holiday nostalgia to the menu.

Each Home Alone Meal includes one surprise pair of collectible socks inspired by iconic characters, scenes, and quotes.

Little Nero’s Pizza McShaker Fries add cheesy pizza flavor with tomato, garlic, herbs, and rich cheese seasoning.

Lovely Cheese Pizza Dipping Sauce and an Everything Sundae McFlurry round out the limited-time Home Alone feast.

Keep the change, ya filthy animal! McDonald's is celebrating the holiday season with a nostalgic new collaboration featuring 20th Century Studios' Home Alone. The new Home Alone Meal brings Kevin McCallister's unforgettable adventures to the Golden Arches, complete with limited-edition collectible merchandise and movie-inspired menu items. The biggest collector attraction features four festive collectible socks, each featuring designs inspired by iconic characters, scenes, and quotes from the beloved holiday classic. Every specialty meal includes one surprise pair, giving fans a fun seasonal keepsake to add to their collection.

The promotion also introduces Little Nero's Pizza McShaker Fries, featuring a special seasoning inspired by Kevin's favorite cheese pizza, along with Lovely Cheese Pizza Dipping Sauce and an Everything Sundae McFlurry loaded with hot fudge, Oreo pieces, and M&M's. Last year's box was Grinch-themed, so it is nice that McDonald's is bringing more holiday fun to life in a new way, with more collectibles and tasty treats to try. The Home Alone Meal arrives at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide on December 1, 2026, for a limited time while supplies last.

McDonald's Brings Home Alone Nostalgia to the Menu

"Whether it's a spontaneous fry run or the pure joy of scoring a must-have collectible, at McDonald's, the rules of adulthood take a backseat. It's the same energy Kevin McCallister embraced when accidentally left behind in 20th Century Studios' Home Alone. This holiday season, McDonald's is calling on fans to channel Kevin's playful nature through the Home Alone Meal featuring limited-time menu items and collectible socks."

Medium Little Nero's Pizza McShaker Fries: Transform our World Famous Fries® into Kevin's go-to pizza – plain cheese – with McShaker seasoning featuring notes of tangy tomato, savory garlic, Italian herbs and rich cheese. Simply drop the fries into the McShaker bag, add the seasoning and shake.

Lovely Cheese Pizza Dipping Sauce: Drench your meal in this creamy sauce blending rich tomato flavor, warm aged Parmesan cheese, garden herbs and a whisper of garlic. Get it on the side with your Chicken McNuggets® or McCrispy® Strips or order it a la carte to add extra cheesy goodness to your entree of choice.

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