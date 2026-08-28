Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, deathstroke, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Brings Back Arkham Origins Deathstroke with New Weapons

McFarlane Toys has reissued the Batman: Arkham Origins Deathstroke 7" DC Multiverse figure with new weapons and accessories; pre-orders are live ahead of an August 2026 release.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys revives the Arkham Origins Deathstroke figure with a refreshed DC Multiverse release before the line ends.

This updated Deathstroke finally gets a full weapons loadout, adding guns and a rocket launcher beyond the original sword.

The 7-inch Deathstroke figure features Ultra Articulation, seven weapon accessories, a display base, and art card.

Deathstroke pre-orders are live now for $26.99, with McFarlane targeting a later August 2026 release date.

The DC Multiverse is slowly coming to an end as the DC Comics license switches from McFarlane Toys to Mattel, going into 2027. However, McFarlane ensured an impressive variety of new and returning characters were introduced to their DC Multiverse line before its end. One of those is the return of their quite popular Batman: Arkham Origins Deathstroke 7-inch scale figure. However, unlike some of the previous reissues across the DC Multiverse, McFarlane has given this Deathstroke a slight adjustment by adding a nice variety of accessories.

The previous Deathstroke only came with a sword, as during that time in McFarlane Toys, their DC Comics figures did not include guns with their figures. Since then, things have changed, and now Deathstroke is fully loaded with a Uzi, a submachine gun, two pistols, a silenced Desert Eagle, and a rocket launcher. This is a much-needed upgrade for this popular Deathstroke DC Multiverse figure, and pre-orders are already live for $26.99. Be on the lookout for Deathstroke taking on his newest bounty with a later August 2026 release.

Deathstroke (Arkham Origins) 7" Figure

"Deathstroke is the most feared and respected mercenary in the world. His elite military training and a genetically enhanced physique make him a very dangerous combatant, but his deadliest weapon is his mind. A master strategist and tactician, Deathstroke specializes in psychological warfare tactics that he uses to devastating effect."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play.

Includes 7 weapon accessories and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all of McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures.

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