Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Absolute Batman, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Elite Edition Absolute Batman Figure Teased for October

The DC Multiverse is not ending just yet, as McFarlane Toys is back with even more DC Comics figures including Absolute Batman

Article Summary McFarlane Toys teased an Absolute Batman Elite Edition figure, bringing DC’s hit Absolute Universe to collectors.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta’s Absolute Batman reimagines Bruce Wayne with a harsher origin and brutal style.

The Absolute Batman figure includes comic-inspired accessories, with details seemingly pulled from Absolute Batman #17.

McFarlane’s Elite Edition Absolute Batman is set for pre-order on October 9, 2026, with a likely premium price.

The world of DC Comics has gone through a big bang in the past few years, specifically when it comes to DC establishing the Absolute Universe. Absolute Batman is one of the biggest modern reinventions of the Dark Knight, with the first issue debuting in October 2024. The book is written by Scott Snyder, with art by Nick Dragotta, and has reimagined iconic DC characters with new origins in a wicked new way.

In this version of Bruce Wayne, he only lost his father when he was a kid. He is not a billionaire, doesn't have a butler, and has taken his passion for crime-fighting to new extreme levels. This version of Batman is bigger than your standard Prime Earth version, has a more brutal fighting style, and faces a whole new lineup of villains. Since his debut, collectors have flocked to local comic stores to snap up early issues, making it a truly incredible modern comic book hit. Since then, fans have been waiting to get their hands on collectibles for this widely popular version of the Dark Knight, and now McFarlane Toys is here to deliver.

Despite McFarlane losing the DC Comics license at the end of 2026, the company was sure to step into the Absolute Universe before saying goodbye. McFarlane has already unveiled the first look at its upcoming McFarlane Elite Edition Absolute Batman figure. Only two images were initially teased, but fans got a closer look at the figure during San Diego Comic-Con at the McFarlane Toys panel. That panel did unveil that this Elite Edition release was set to be a Walmart exclusive, but it has been undetermined if that is still the case. The figure captures that bold, rugged design of the Caped Crusader, complete with his unique cape and a nice array of accessories.

It looks like most of these accessories are inspired by Absolute Batman #17, with the introduction of Absolute Poison Ivy. Batman is suited up and ready to hack down some overgrown greenery, with two chainsaw hands and a sleek mask. It is unclear what some of the other accessories will include, but since this is a McFarlane Elite Edition figure, it is expected to carry a higher price point of around $50. Fans have been waiting for this moment, and McFarlane Toys has unveiled that the figure will be going up for pre-order on October 9, 2026. So, stay tuned for more information as it is revealed!

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