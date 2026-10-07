Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: call of duty, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Elite Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Ghost Revealed

Gear up your collection with the new Ghost McFarlane Elite Edition from the world of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Ghost Elite Edition figure inspired by Simon “Ghost” Riley.

The 7-inch Call of Duty Ghost figure features 22 points of articulation, premium paint, soft goods, and display extras.

Accessories include alternate hands, three weapons, two knives, a base, art cards, and an in-game weapon charm code.

Call of Duty collectors can pre-order the Ghost Elite Edition now for $49.99 ahead of its February 2027 release.

Ghost has come a long way from being just another masked soldier in the Call of Duty universe. Since his introduction in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2009, Simon "Ghost" Riley has become one of the franchise's most recognizable characters, with his skull-patterned mask becoming almost as iconic as the games themselves. McFarlane Toys is now bringing that legacy into its premium Elite Edition line with a new 7-inch Ghost figure based on the look from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Ghost has been built for collectors, featuring up to 22 points of articulation, premium paint applications, a soft-goods cape, alternate hands, multiple weapons, knives, a display base, and collectible art cards. He is packed with just the right accessories to help get the job done and then some. McFarlane has even added an in-game weapon-charm redemption code that links the physical collectible to the gaming experience. The release also features McFarlane's distinctive Elite Edition presentation, including gold-foil packaging and an Elite Points card. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $49.99 with a February 2027 release date.

Ghost (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4) McFarlane Elite Edition

"An expert in clandestine tradecraft, sabotage and infiltration. He lives with a redacted past and an undercover present, marked by a concealed appearance to hide his identity and maintain anonymity in the field."

7in scale deluxe GHOST action figure is based on CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE 4 video game.

MCFARLANE ELITE EDITION action figure features an incredibly detailed sculpt with soft goods and premium paint applications.

Includes 4 alternate hands, 3 weapons, 2 knives, soft goods cape, art card and base.

Includes an ELITE POINTS card and a collectible art card.

Elite Points can be used to redeem incredible rewards and one of a kind prototypes.

Includes a redemption code that can be redeemed for an in-game weapon charm. *Game required. Sold Separately.

Featured in McFarlane Elite Edition window box packaging with gold foil accents.

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