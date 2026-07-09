Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: God of War, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Elite Edition Kratos (God of War Ragnarök) Coming Soon

McFarlane Toys is expanding its action figure collection with a new video game property as God of War Ragnarök comes to life

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds God of War Ragnarök to its Elite Edition line with a deluxe 7-inch Kratos figure.

The God of War Kratos figure features Ares Armor styling, Ultra Articulation, and premium paint applications.

Kratos includes the Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, shields, Bifrost effect, extra hands, and alternate head.

Priced at $59.99, the God of War Ragnarök McFarlane Elite Edition Kratos is up for pre-order now.

McFarlane Toys may be losing its DC Comics license at the end of 2026, but the company continues to expand its growing lineup of video game collectibles with its premium McFarlane Elite Edition line. These deluxe releases feature enhanced paint applications, expanded accessories, premium packaging, and an Elite Points card that collectors can redeem for exclusive rewards. The latest addition brings Kratos from God of War Ragnarök to the Elite Edition lineup in an impressive and glorious 7" scale release.

Kratos is inspired by his iconic Ares Armor appearance from the game, faithfully brought to life. Designed with Ultra Articulation, the God of War is ready for action as McFarlane Toys includes a variety of iconic weapons like the Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, a Folded Shield, and a Bifrost effect piece. He will also feature swappable parts, including four interchangeable hands, a secondary head sculpt, a display base, and an Elite Points card. The Kratos McFarlane Elite Edition figure is already up for pre-order at a premium price of $59.99, and he is set to ship out in late July 2026.

Kratos (God of War Ragnarok) – McFarlane Elite Edition

"Embark on an epic, heartfelt journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go. Together, father and son venture deep into the Nine Realms, while Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way, they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves faced with a choice: between their own safety or the safety of the realms."

Includes multiple weapon options (blades of chaos leviathan axe, shield, folded shield, byfrost), 4 alternate hands, extra head, display base and art card.

Elite Points can be used to redeem incredible rewards and one of a kind prototypes

Visit McFarlane.com for more details.

Featured in McFarlane Elite Edition window box packaging with gold foil accents.

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