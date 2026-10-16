Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Diablo Immortal, McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Elite Edition Spawn Warlock x Diablo Immortal Figure Debuts

A new McFarlane Elite Edition figure rises from hell as Spawn is back with his appearance inspired by the ongoing Diablo Immortal collab

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils the Spawn Warlock Diablo Immortal Elite Edition figure, inspired by the hit Blizzard crossover.

The 7-inch Spawn figure includes detailed armor, a wired fabric cape, demon skull, blade accessory, and four hands.

Spawn Warlock also comes with a display base, collectible art card, and Elite Points card for McFarlane rewards.

Pre-orders are live for $49.99 at the McFarlane Toys Store now, with the Spawn Elite Edition set for February 2027.

Blizzard's Diablo Immortal has recently teamed up with Todd McFarlane's Spawn for a crossover bringing the iconic Hellspawn into the dark fantasy world of Sanctuary. The collaboration has introduced new Spawn-inspired content to the mobile action RPG, which is perfect for combining the character's signature aesthetic with the game's gothic atmosphere. Extending beyond the game itself, McFarlane Toys is releasing a Spawn Warlock Diablo Immortal McFarlane Elite Edition action figure based on the character's in-game appearance.

Standing roughly 7" tall, Warlock Spawn features detailed armor, a wired fabric cape, the Hellspawn Subjugator Sacrificial Blade, a demon skull accessory, and four interchangeable hands. The release also includes a display base, collectible art card, and Elite Points card, which can be redeemed for rewards. The figure is available to pre-order on the McFarlane Toys Store for $49.99, with a February 2027 release. Be on the lookout for the McFarlane Signature Edition version as well, which includes an exclusive autographed card.

Spawn Warlock (Diablo Immortal) | McFarlane Elite Edition

"Step into a new hellish conflict with rewards inspired by Spawn, the Image Comics anti-hero created by Todd McFarlane. From Hellspawn-themed cosmetics and weapons to a transformative figure modeled after Spawn's living necroplasmic powers, this event embodies the dark legacy of Al Simmons and his eternal battle against the forces of Heaven, Hell, and humanity itself."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale deluxe action figure based on the in-game collaboration with Spawn and Diablo Immortal

Includes wired fabric cape, Hellspawn Subjugator Sacrificial Blade, Demon Skull, 4 alternate hands, collectible art card and display base

Includes an ELITE POINTS card and a collectible art card. Elite Points can be used to redeem incredible rewards and one of a kind prototypes. Visit elite.mcfarlanerewards.com to redeem your points

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