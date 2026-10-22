Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: God of War, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Gaming Edition God of War Kratos Figure Announced

McFarlane Toys is bringing the Ghost of Sparta to collectors with a 7-inch McFarlane Gaming Edition Kratos figure — featuring up to 22 points of articulation, Blades of Chaos, a collectible art card, and a November 2026 release.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a God of War Gaming Edition Kratos figure inspired by his iconic Greek-era look.

The 7-inch God of War Kratos figure features 22 points of articulation for dynamic battle-ready posing.

Classic Kratos includes Blades of Chaos, extra hands, a display base, and a collectible art card.

Pre-orders for the McFarlane God of War Kratos figure are live now for $34.99 ahead of a November 2026 release.

The God of War is coming to collect, and Olympus is officially on notice! Before his journey through the Norse realms, Kratos carved his name into gaming history as the Ghost of Sparta, a relentless warrior who challenged the gods themselves. Driven by tragedy, betrayal, and an insatiable desire for vengeance, Kratos has become one of PlayStation's most recognizable characters, with the original God of War trilogy delivering brutal action and larger-than-life mythology. Now, McFarlane Toys is reaching back to that legendary era to bring the Spartan warrior to collectors!

Joining the McFarlane Gaming Edition lineup, this 7-inch Kratos figure captures his classic Greek-era appearance, complete with his ash-white skin, iconic red tattoo, and signature Blades of Chaos. The figure features up to 22 points of articulation, giving collectors plenty of opportunities to recreate the intense battles that made the original games so memorable. Kratos also comes with an additional pair of hands, his chained Blades of Chaos, a display base, and a collectible art card featuring character artwork and a biography. Pre-orders for the McFarlane Gaming Edition Kratos are already live for $34.99 and a November 2026 release.

Kratos (God of War) 7" Figure McFarlane Gaming Edition

"The Gods of Olympus have abandoned me. Now there is no hope…" "The monster you created has returned… to kill you." "Athena, rid me of the memories that haunt me still."

Incredibly detailed 7in scale action figure based on PlayStation's God of War video game

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing, plus a soft goods wired cape

Includes Blades of Chaos and base

Included collectible art card with character art

Featured in God of War window box packaging

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ GOD OF WAR figures

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