Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Announces New Batman Beyond 1:1 Scale Cowl Replica

McFarlane Toys is back with more Batman replica cowls, including a 1:1-scale Batman Beyond cowl replica.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Batman Beyond 1:1 scale cowl replica, bringing Terry McGinnis’ sleek futuristic look to life.

The Batman Beyond replica stands about 22 inches tall, includes a display base, and is designed as a non-wearable piece.

Few McFarlane Batman cowls have reached 1:1 scale, making this Batman Beyond release a standout DC display collectible.

Batman Beyond cowl pre-orders are live now for $129.99 through the McFarlane Toy Store, with release set for September 2026.

There is a nice variety of comic book characters who originally made their debut on TV screens and were then incorporated into the comics. Harley Quinn first appeared in Bruce Timm's Batman: The Animated Series, after which she was translated over to the comics in Batman Adventures #12. She was not the only DC Comics character to come to life from television, as Terry McGinnis, a.k.a. Batman Beyond, also made his debut on TV first. Terry is the Batman of the 21st century, taking over the mantle from Bruce Wayne to protect a future Gotham. He features a high-tech, skin-tight black-and-red Batsuit that has the ability to fly and so much more.

McFarlane Toys is now bringing the infamous Beyond cowl to life as they unveil their latest 1:1-scale cowl replica. There have only been a handful of 1:1-scale Batman cowls released from McFarlane, so it's nice to see the Batman Beyond design getting this treatment before they lose the license. This replica cowl will come in at 22 inches tall, features a display base, and is made out of plastic, making it non-wearable. However, this will be a beautiful display piece in any Batcave. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toy Store for $129.99, with a September 2026 release.

Batman Cowl (Batman Beyond) 1:1 Scale Cowl Replica

"Terry McGinnis was just an ordinary teenager, until his father was mysteriously killed. Suspecting foul play, Terry meets an older, bitter Bruce Wayne and learns a secret hidden for decades. When Bruce refuses to help, Terry steals and dons a high-tech, tricked-out Bat-suit in a quest to avenge his father's death as Batman!"

1:1 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on BATMAN BEYOND.

Stands approximately 22in tall.

Includes display stand.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Replica Cowls.

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