Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Announces the Return of Q-Figs with Batman Blind Box

McFarlane Toys has just unveiled brand new DC Batman: The Animated Series 3.5" Blind Box Q-Fig figures with ten to collect

Article Summary McFarlane Toys revives Q-Figs after acquiring QMx, launching with Batman: The Animated Series blind box figures.

The 3.5-inch Batman Q-Fig wave includes Batman, Robin, Two-Face, Mr. Freeze, Clayface, and more.

Collectors can chase rare Batman variants, including noir editions and special gold Batman and Robin figures.

Batman Q-Fig blind boxes cost $19.99 each, with bundle options available now at the McFarlane Toys Store.

Q-Figs were a line of stylized collectibles created by Quantum Mechanix (QMx). These charming, non-articulated display figures captured memorable moments from a variety of beloved franchises, including Marvel, DC Comics, Harry Potter, Disney, and more. In February 2026, McFarlane Toys announced it had acquired the exclusive rights to the QMx brand, officially reviving the Q-Fig line. The first release under the new partnership takes collectors back to the 1990s with a brand-new Batman: The Animated Series blind box assortment.

This new wave features ten stylized 3.5" figures inspired by the iconic animated series, including Batman, Robin, Two-Face, Mr. Freeze, and Clayface. Collectors can also be able to hunt down several chase variants, including noir versions of Batman, Two-Face, and Clayface, along with special gold editions of Batman and Robin. Individual blind boxes are priced at $19.99, and a variety of bundle options are now available through the McFarlane Toys Store. Be on the lookout for more QMx figures coming soon from McFarlane Toys, like the new DC Comics Villains wave.

DC QMx (DC Batman: The Animated Series) 3.5" Blind Box Q-Fig

"Introducing the QMx Blind Box Q-Fig figures, 3.5" stylized collectibles featuring fan-favorite DC characters. Each Q-Fig captures an epic "moment in time" through dynamic poses, expressive sculpting, and environmental bases designed to bring iconic characters to life. Hunt for chase figures with rare alternate paint deco! Collect them all and expand your Q-Fig universe one surprise at a time."

Inspired by iconic DC characters.

Compact collector-friendly 3.5" scale.

Features expressive poses and premium sculpted details.

Blind box packaging, figure received is randomly selected.

Crafted from high-quality PVC materials with premium paint deco.

Collect all Qmx Q-Figs from McFarlane Toys!

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