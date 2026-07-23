Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Brings Back DC Multiverse Red Hood for SDCC 2026

McFarlane Toys is ready for San Diego Comic-Con 2026 as they reveal some brand-new DC Multiverse exclusive figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys brings back Red Hood for SDCC 2026 with a refreshed DC Multiverse Collector Edition exclusive.

Inspired by Batman: Under the Red Hood, the figure keeps Jason Todd’s classic look with updated paint apps.

Red Hood includes a helmeted portrait, crowbar, dual pistols, extra hands, display base, and art card.

The SDCC 2026 Red Hood exclusive is $29.99 at the McFarlane booth, with an EQL lottery for online buyers.

As the DC Multiverse line enters its final year, McFarlane Toys is revisiting one of its earliest and most popular figures with an updated Red Hood release for San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Jason Todd first appeared in Batman #357 (1983) and was created by Gerry Conway and Don Newton. After serving as the second Robin, Jason was famously murdered by the Joker during Batman: A Death in the Family before eventually being resurrected in the Lazarus Pit. Returning to Gotham as the Red Hood, Jason adopted a far more ruthless approach to fighting crime, putting him at odds with Batman and the rest of the Bat-Family.

Inspired by the acclaimed Batman: Under the Red Hood storyline, McFarlane Toys gives the antihero a refreshed Collector Edition release featuring updated paint applications while retaining the fan-favorite classic costume design. The figure includes Red Hood's signature helmeted portrait, a crowbar, dual pistols, interchangeable hands, a display base, and a collectible art card, making it an excellent addition for both new collectors and longtime DC Multiverse fans. This limited-edition release will be available exclusively at the McFarlane Toys booth during San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Fans unable to attend the convention can also enter the EQL lottery for a chance to purchase the figure online for $29.99.

Red Hood (Under the Red Hood) McFarlane Collector Edition

"Red Hood™ is a name and identity that has been used by various heroes and villains over the years. The current and best-known Red Hood is Jason Todd™, a fierce hand-to-hand combatant and vigilante crime-fighter who was once Batman™'s second heroic apprentice called Robin™. He has a complicated relationship with both his former mentor, Batman, and the original Robin, Dick Grayson™."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories included, and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

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