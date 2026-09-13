Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Brings Back Sinestro (Green Lantern Corps) Figure

McFarlane Toys brings back Sinestro (Green Lantern Corps) with a 7" DC Multiverse figure — pre-orders are live.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys revives Sinestro in his Green Lantern Corps look, expanding the DC Multiverse line before it ends.

The former Platinum Edition Sinestro figure now gets a wider solo release for Green Lantern collectors to track down.

Sinestro’s Green Lantern era returns, spotlighting his fall from honored Corps member to future lord of fear.

The 7-inch Sinestro figure includes a lantern, base, art card, and 22-point articulation for dynamic display.

Lanterns has finally arrived on HBO Max and has been an impressive live-action series that's part of the new DC Studios universe. This new live-action series has reintroduced fans to Hal Jordan, John Stewart, the Guardians, and Sinestro. McFarlane was sure to take advantage of this as they continue to bring a Green Lantern army to life before the DC Multiverse line ends. It now looks like a special Sinestro release in his Green Lantern outfit will be making a comeback. This figure was recently a Platinum Edition release for the DC Classic Sinestro, but now he's getting his very own solo release.

Before he became Hal Jordan's enemy, Sinestro was a member of the Green Lantern Corps, but he would lose his ring after being accused of being a tyrant on his home world. McFarlane is now bringing this version back with this new release, which will be a fun addition to your growing Green Lantern DC Multiverse collection. Pre-orders are already live for $26.99, with some sites already having this available for purchase now! Be on the lookout for more returning DC Multiverse figures like Plastic Man!

Sinestro (Green Lantern Corps) 7" Figure

"Proud Thaal Sinestro of Korugar loved order. To preserve it, he pursued power in all its forms and became one of the most feared villains in the cosmos. He founded his own corps of cosmic villains and by dominating the cosmic entity Parallax, Sinestro became the lord of fear. He remains one of the most powerful beings in creation."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.



Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes lantern and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures.

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