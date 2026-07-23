Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys' DC Classics The Question Arrives at SDCC 2026

McFarlane Toys is heading to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with an exciting lineup of exclusive DC Multiverse figures.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys brings DC Comics classic The Question to SDCC 2026 as a DC Multiverse Gold Label exclusive.

The Vic Sage figure is inspired by his pre-Crisis on Infinite Earths look, featuring a new brown suit and fedora.

DC Multiverse collectors get interchangeable hands, a display base, an art card, and 22 points of articulation.

The Question will be sold at the McFarlane Toys SDCC booth, with online access available through the EQL lottery.

McFarlane Toys is heading to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with an exciting lineup of exclusive DC Multiverse figures, kicking things off with the return of one of DC's greatest detectives: The Question. Originally debuting in Blue Beetle #1 from Charlton Comics in 1967, Vic Sage was created by legendary comic creator Steve Ditko before eventually becoming part of the DC Universe. Known for his signature featureless mask and relentless pursuit of the truth, The Question has earned a reputation as one of DC's finest detectives, rivaled only by Batman himself.

Now, The Question is making his long-awaited return to the DC Multiverse line with an all-new Gold Label release inspired by his appearance leading into Crisis on Infinite Earths. This convention-exclusive figure features an updated brown suit and matching fedora, giving collectors a fresh deco that differs from the previous Platinum Edition release. The figure includes multiple interchangeable hands, allowing fans to recreate a variety of investigative poses for the faceless vigilante. Collectors attending San Diego Comic-Con 2026 will be able to purchase The Question directly from the McFarlane Toys booth. For fans unable to attend the convention, McFarlane Toys is once again offering the figure through its EQL online lottery, giving collectors the opportunity to purchase the exclusive for $29.99 if selected.

The Question (DC Comics Classics) Gold Label Exclusive

"When Crisis on Infinite Earths first reshaped continuity, The Question migrated to Earth from another reality. His career ended when he died from cancer, but he ensured there would always be answers by training Gotham City detective Renee Montoya to become a new Question. Following Flashpoint, The Question was reimagined as a mystic enigma. Eons ago—with Pandora and the Phantom Stranger—he faced the Council of Eternity to answer for his sins."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories included, and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

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