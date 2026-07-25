Posted in: Collectibles, DC Collectibles | Tagged: Absolute Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys, DC Direct Unveil Absolute Batman #1 1:10 Resin Statue

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a brand new collectible for the hit comic book that is taking the world by storm: Absolute Batman

DC Comics' Absolute Universe is taking the comic book world by storm, with Absolute Batman leading the charge. This exciting new initiative has reimagined the DC Universe under Darkseid's influence, introducing iconic heroes and villains in bold, darker ways. The comics are already becoming highly collectible, and now a new premium statue is finally on the way. McFarlane Toys and DC Direct have officially unveiled their new Absolute Batman #1 1:10 scale limited edition statue. Faithfully recreating Nick Dragotta's iconic cover artwork from Absolute Batman #1, this stunning collectible features incredible sculpted detail, a museum-quality finish, and stands approximately 7.9 inches tall.

Everything fans love about Absolute Batman has been packed into this release. Each statue will be hand-numbered, making it a must-have collectible for DC fans. With San Diego Comic-Con already underway, this certainly won't be the last Absolute Batman collectible we see. A 7-inch DC Multiverse figure is also on the way before the line concludes at the end of 2026. Pre-orders for the Nick Dragotta Absolute Batman #1 Limited Edition Statue are already live for $249.99, with a February 2027 release date.

Absolute Batman #1 Limited Edition 1/10 Scale Statue

"This striking collectible captures a darker, more uncompromising vision of the Dark Knight. In the Absolute Universe, Bruce Wayne is stripped of the wealth and privilege that traditionally define Batman, relying instead on sheer determination, overwhelming physical strength, and tactical brilliance to battle Gotham's criminal underworld."

"Driven by tragedy and an unwavering commitment to justice, this reimagined Batman has become an urban legend feared by criminals and relentlessly pursued by the forces of corruption. Expertly crafted in premium resin, this 7.9-inch statue showcases Dragotta's bold artistic style with incredible sculpted detail, dynamic posing, and a museum-quality finish. Every element, from the imposing physique to the textured costume and commanding stance, reflects the intensity and power of this unforgettable interpretation of the Caped Crusader."

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