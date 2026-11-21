Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dune, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts Dune Emperor Paul Atreides Elite Edition Figure

McFarlane Toys brings Emperor Paul Atreides from Dune: Part Three to life with a new 7-inch Elite Edition figure packed with accessories.

The spice must flow, and the future of Arrakis is looking more dangerous than ever as McFarlane Toys heads back to the world of Dune with a new Elite Edition Paul release. Based on his appearance in the upcoming Dune: Part Three, Paul Atreides is no longer the young Fremen warrior fighting for survival, but the Emperor of the Known Universe. He is now facing the consequences of his rise to power, and McFarlane celebrates his rise with an impressive 7-inch scale figure featuring Ultra Articulation with up to 22 points of movement.

This Dune: Part Three Elite Edition figure is packed with plenty of accessories fit for an emperor, including a fabric hooded cloak, alternate head, sword, Crysknife, and four extra hands. As this is an Elite release, collectors will also get some bonus items like a replica Crysknife, an Atreides ring, and a metal crest pin. McFarlane Toys has not included replicas in any other previous Elite Edition figure, so hopefully we can see more releases like this in the future. The Dune: Part Three McFarlane Elite Edition Paul Atreides Deluxe figure is already up for pre-order at $49.99 with a January 2027 release.

Paul Atreides | Dune: Part Three | McFarlane Elite Edition

"Now Emperor of the Known Universe, Paul Atreides confronts the consequences of his reign as new threats emerge."

Product Features

PAUL ATREIDES™ is based on his look in the upcoming theatrical film DUNE: PART THREE™

Incredibly detailed 7" scale action figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes TONS of accessories and prop replicas: Crysknife, alternate head, fabric hooded cloak, sword, 4 extra hands. Prop replica Crysknife, Atreides replica ring, and Atreides crest metal pin. Plus an art card and display base

Includes an ELITE POINTS card and a collectible art card. Elite Points can be used to redeem incredible rewards and one-of-a-kind prototypes. Visit McFarlane.com for more details

Featured in McFarlane Elite Edition window box packaging with gold foil accents

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