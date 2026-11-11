Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts New Avengers: Doomsday 1:3 Scale Doom Bust

Doctor Doom rules your Marvel collection with McFarlane Toys' new 1:3 scale Avengers: Doomsday replica bust, available for pre-order!

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Doctor Doom 1:3 scale replica bust inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday.

The Avengers: Doomsday Doom bust stands 7 inches tall and includes a display stand for easy Marvel shelf display.

Drawing from Doom's upcoming MCU look, the collectible brings Latveria's armored ruler to life in bust form.

Doctor Doom's Avengers: Doomsday 1:3 scale bust is up for preorder now at $17.99, with shipping set for December.

The ruler of Latveria is preparing to make his presence known, and Marvel collectors will soon have a new way to welcome Victor von Doom into their collections! With Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon, McFarlane Toys is giving fans a closer look at the infamous villain with a new Doctor Doom 1:3 Scale Replica Bust. Doctor Doom is one of Marvel Comics' most iconic villains, possessing an incredible intellect and is a master of both science and sorcery. He has made himself one of the greatest threats to the Fantastic Four, Avengers, and even Spider-Man. Now, this legendary Marvel character is getting the collectible treatment inspired by his upcoming cinematic appearance.

Coming in at 7 inches tall, this 1:3 scale replica bust captures the fearsome ruler of Latveria in a display-ready format. The bust also comes with its own display stand, making it an easy addition to any Marvel display or dedicated Doctor Doom collection. Not much is known about this MCU version of Doom, but his armor has been faithfully brought to life right off the big screen. This is one bust that will surely command an audience in any fan's growing MCU collection. The Doctor Doom (Avengers: Doomsday) 1:3 Scale Replica Bust is currently available for pre-order for $17.99, with shipping listed for December.

Doctor Doom (Avengers-Doomsday) 1:3 Scale Replica Bust

"The fearsome Victor von Doom is the mysterious and enigmatic monarch of Latveria. He is master of both sorcery and technology with an intellect to rival Reed Richards' and a will to match. He shares a rich and complex history with the Fantastic Four and one can never truly know what is happening behind his impenetrable mask."

Inspired by the feature film Avengers: Doomsday from Marvel Studios.

1:3 scale Doctor Doom replica bust.

Includes display stand.

Stands approximately 7in tall.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!