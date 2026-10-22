Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, the thing

McFarlane Toys Debuts New Avengers: Doomsday The Thing Statue

New 1:10th Scale Collectible Gold Label statue is on the way from McFarlane Toys: The Thing from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils The Thing Gold Label statue inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday.

The Thing 1:10 scale collectible features a posed display sculpt, environmental base, backdrop, and art card.

Ben Grimm joins McFarlane’s growing Marvel Studios lineup as Fantastic Four excitement builds for Doomsday.

Pre-orders for The Thing statue are live now at Walmart for $34.97, with a November 2026 release planned.

It's clobberin' time! Marvel's First Family is getting ready for another massive adventure, and Ben Grimm is preparing to bring the muscle when Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday hits the big screen. Better known as the Thing, Grimm is the rocky powerhouse of the Fantastic Four, a former test pilot whose transformation following a cosmic experiment left him with a rugged, orange, rock-like exterior and superhuman strength. Now, McFarlane Toys is bringing the iconic hero into its growing Marvel Studios collectible lineup with a new Gold Label statue.

Inspired by the upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday, the McFarlane Toys Thing 1:10th Scale Collectible captures Ben Grimm's unmistakable rocky appearance in a display-focused format. Rather than a traditional articulated action figure, this release is designed as a posed collectible, complete with an environmental base. The package also includes a collectible art card featuring character artwork, making it a welcome addition for fans who enjoy displaying their favorite heroes in a format beyond the usual action figure. Not much is known about the Fantastic Four's appearance in Doomsday, but hopefully this means more members will be getting the McFarlane Toys treatment soon. Pre-orders are already live for McFarlane Toys Avengers: Doomsday The Thing statue at $34.97 with an expected November 2026 release.

The Thing (Marvel Studios: Avengers: Doomsday) – Gold Label

"Ben Grimm, also known as the Thing, might have a tough exterior but underneath, he's all heart. Which is why he will go to any lengths to protect his family and world he loves even against a threat greater than any he's faced before."

Inspired by the feature film Avengers: Doomsday from Marvel Studios

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene

Included art card with character artwork

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

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