Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts New DC Super Powers Retro Dr. Mid-Nite Figure

Step into the DC Comics Universe once again as McFarlane Toys goes retro as they debut new wave of DC Super Powers collectible action figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils the DC Super Powers Dr. Mid-Nite figure as part of the final retro-inspired wave before 2027.

Dr. Mid-Nite, aka Charles McNider, joins the lineup with roots in All-American Comics #25 and the Justice Society.

The 4.5-inch Dr. Mid-Nite action figure features a fabric cape, classic blister card packaging, and retro styling.

Priced at $17.99, the new Dr. Mid-Nite DC Super Powers figure is available now from retailers like BigBadToyStore.

The DC Comics license is moving from McFarlane Toys to Mattel in 2027, but McFarlane has a few impressive releases up their sleeve. On top of the DC Multiverse line ending, the popular retro-inspired DC Super Powers line will also be coming to an end. However, McFarlane was sure to give collectors one more wave of 4.5-inch-tall figures that pay homage to the iconic toys from the 1980s. Dr. Mid-Nite makes his debut in this last wave of DC Super Powers. He debuted in DC Comics back in 1941 with All-American Comics #25.

Charles McNider was a physician who discovered that he could perfectly see in darkness while remaining nearly blind in ordinary light. This unique ability allowed him to develop specialized equipment, take on villainy at night, and become a member of the Justice Society of America. Now, this legendary JSA member has been brought to life as a brand-new retro action figure featuring five points of articulation, a fabric cape, and classic card-back DC Super Powers packaging. Dr. Mid-Nite is already available for purchase right now at $17.99 on a variety of sites, including BigBadToyStore.

DC Comics DC Super Powers Dr. Mid-Nite

"The original Doctor Mid-Nite, Dr. Charles McNider, lost his sight to a grenade and fought crime alongside the original Justice Society of America. Dr. Mid-Nite is featured in a soft fabric cape. Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 1980s, comes a batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series you love. These classic 4 1/2-inch scale Super Powers Figures have approximately 7 points of articulation. Each figure comes packaged in iconic Super Powers blister card packaging with updated artwork and logos reflecting your favorite characters."

Product Features 4.5-inch scale (11.43cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the DC Comics character

Part of the DC Super Powers series

7 Points of articulation

DC Super Powers-themed blister card packaging

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