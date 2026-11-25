Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Toys Debuts New Deluxe Pinless King Spawn Action Figure

McFarlane Toys brings King Spawn to life with a new 7-inch deluxe figure featuring Advanced Pinless Joint Technology and detailed craftsmanship.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new King Spawn Deluxe 7-inch figure inspired by Image Comics' King Spawn #1.

The King Spawn figure features Advanced Pinless Joint Technology for cleaner sculpting and dynamic posing.

Accessories include a wired fabric cape, metal chains, three rifles, swap-out hands, alt head, and effects.

King Spawn Deluxe is up for pre-order now at the McFarlane Toys Store with a planned June 2027 release.

The throne of Hell is waiting, as McFarlane Toys is expanding its ever-growing Spawn Universe collection with a new King Spawn Deluxe release. Based on the artwork from Image Comics King Spawn #1, this release captures another fascinating chapter in Todd McFarlane's dark comic book universe. In the comics, King Spawn focused on a dangerous prophecy surrounding Al Simmons and his possible ascension to the throne of Hell. When one of the vilest creatures ever imprisoned in Hell is released back onto Earth, Spawn follows the clues into a trap designed specifically for him.

McFarlane Toys now puts King Spawn back into the spotlight with a brand new and impressive deluxe figure that is set to feature Advanced Pinless Joint Technology. This will deliver a cleaner appearance and allow for even more dynamic posing. Coming in at 7 inches tall, King Spawn is locked and loaded with a wired fabric cape, two attached metal chains, three assault rifles, two interchangeable hands, an alternate head, two Necroplasm effects, and a collectible art card. The McFarlane Toys King Spawn Deluxe Pinless figure is now available for pre-order at the McFarlane Toys Store, with an expected June 2027 release date.

King Spawn (Spawn) Pinless Articulation 7" Deluxe Figure

"When one of the vilest creatures ever imprisoned in Hell is released back onto Earth, Spawn follows the clues right into a trap set just for him. But why does Kincaid want Spawn to ascend the throne of Hell, and what of the prophecy of the KING SPAWN? 7in scale deluxe action figure is based on King Spawn #1 from the Todd McFarlane's Spawn Universe."

"Features Ultra Articulation with Advanced Pinless Joint Technology. Pinless articulation delivers a sleek, seamless appearance with exceptional freedom of movement, allowing collectors to recreate dynamic action poses with enhanced realism and precision. Includes a wired fabric cape, 2 attached metal chains, 3 weapons, 2 alternate hands, alternate head, 2 Necroplasm effects and a collectible art card. Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn action figures. *PROTOTYPE SHOWN. PRODUCT NOT FINAL. SUBJECT TO CHANGE."

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