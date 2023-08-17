Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts New Glow in the Dark Infected Batman Exclusive

Enter the Dark Multiverse once again with a brand new DC Multiverse variant as Batman has secured to the Joker toxin

You can not keep McFarlane Toys down as a new variant DC Multiverse exclusive has arrived. A gate to the Dark Multiverse has opened once again as Batman from Earth -22 is back. Releasing as an Amazon Exclusive, a new glow in the dark variant of the Infected Batman is here. This Gold Label figure will get a new glow deco, batarang, collectible card, and a card holder. This glow Caped Crusader will now join Amazon's other DC Multiverse glow variant exclusives with Green Lantern and Swamp Thing. Collectors will be able to bring home this Infected Batman for $29.99, he is set for a September 15 release, and can be found here.

Enter the Dark Multiverse with McFarlane and Batman

"Born from the nightmares of the Dark Multiverse, the Batman Who Laughs is a hybrid version of the Batman and The Joker from Earth-22. This twisted version of Batman was created when nanotoxins from The Joker's heart were released into Bruce Wayne's bloodstream, causing the Dark Knight's perfect mind to merge with the warped psyche of the Clown Prince of Crime. He soon became part of an attempt to plunge the entire Multiverse into ultraviolence, chaos, and utter darkness. After being initially defeated, the Batman Who Laughs managed to survive and remains a threat to the greatest heroes of the Multiverse."

McFarlane Gold Label Amazon Exclusive

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman of Earth -22 Infected is featured in glow in the dark paint. Figure comes with batarang and a base

Includes logo card stand and base. Featured in an exclusive designer box.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

