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McFarlane Toys Debuts New God of War Ragnarök Kratos Action Figure

McFarlane Toys is expanding its action figure collection with a new video game property as God of War Ragnarök comes to life

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new God of War Ragnarök Kratos Gaming Edition figure, adding PlayStation power to its lineup.

The 7-inch Kratos action figure features Ultra Articulation with up to 22 points, built for dynamic God of War poses.

God of War collectors get extra hands, the Leviathan Axe, a Bifrost effect piece, display base, and art card.

Priced at $34.99, the Kratos Deluxe figure ships in July, with pre-orders live now at the McFarlane Toys Store.

McFarlane Toys is continuing its expansion into the world of PlayStation with a brand-new God of War Ragnarök Gaming Edition figure. Standing approximately 7" tall, Kratos has been faithfully recreated in his signature appearance from the acclaimed video game. He features McFarlane's Ultra Articulation system with up to 22 points of articulation, and fun, dynamic posing. This Deluxe release includes interchangeable hands, the signature Leviathan Axe, as well as a Bifrost effect piece. Like most McFarlane Toys collectibles, this new God of War release will also include a display base and a collectible art card featuring character artwork and a biography.

Packaged in themed God of War Ragnarök window-box packaging, the figure is expected to ship this July for $34.99. This new figure will surely give collectors another impressive version of the Ghost of Sparta to add to their shelves, as pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store. For even more God of War action, be sure to check out the McFarlane Elite Edition Ares Armor Elite Edition that will expand your display even further with additional game-inspired accessories, like alternate portraits, and the infamous Blades of Chaos.

Kratos (God of War Ragnarok)

"Intent does not matter. Only consequences." "In moments of crisis, panic does nothing. Harness it. Let it serve you." "Death can have me, when it earns me."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the PlayStation God of War video game.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing.

Includes extra hands, Leviathan axe, Byfrost, and base.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Featured in God of War window packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS figures.

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