Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: marvel, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts New Marvel Comics QMx Q-Fig Blind Box Figure

McFarlane Toys is back with a new QMx Q-Fig blind box series, bringing the Marvel Universe to life with 4.5-inch collectible figures.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys and QMx unveil new Marvel Comics Q-Fig blind box figures, styled from iconic McFarlane artwork.

The 4.5-inch Marvel Comics lineup includes Spider-Man, Wolverine, Deadpool, Hulk, and nine figures to collect.

Special chase variants include glow-in-the-dark Hulk, metallic Spider-Man and Deadpool, plus noir Wolverine.

Marvel Comics Q-Fig blind boxes are up for pre-order now at $19.99 each, with an August 2026 release planned.

McFarlane Toys continues expanding its collectible lineup with the latest release from its partnership with QMX, bringing fan-favorite characters to life in an adorable new format. Following previous blind box releases featuring Batman: The Animated Series and Image Comics characters, the next collection takes fans into the Marvel Universe. This new Marvel Q-Fig blind box series features 4.5-inch collectible figures inspired by iconic McFarlane artwork, reimagined in the signature stylized Q-Fig design.

The collection includes nine figures to discover, featuring some of Marvel's most recognizable heroes, including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Deadpool, and Hulk. Collectors can also find several special variants throughout the series, including a glow-in-the-dark Hulk, metallic silver and gold Spider-Man variants, a metallic Deadpool, and a noir-inspired Wolverine. It is exciting to see classic McFarlane artwork transformed into these fun and collectible designs, giving Marvel fans a unique way to display some of their favorite characters. Pre-orders are available now on the McFarlane Toys Store, with individual blind boxes priced at $19.99 and an expected August 2026 release.

Marvel Comics QMx (Marvel) 4.5" Q-Fig Blind Box

"Unleash the Power of the Marvel Universe with New Collectible Releases from McFarlane Toys and QMx Q-Fig! Marvel fans and collectors, get ready to elevate your display shelves with an exciting new lineup of premium collectibles inspired by some of Marvel's most iconic heroes and villains. McFarlane Toys continues its tradition of exceptional craftsmanship and detailed sculpting with stunning figures that bring fan-favorite Marvel characters to life."

"Featuring dynamic poses, intricate paint applications, and collector-focused packaging, these releases are designed to impress both dedicated collectors and casual fans alike. Don't miss your chance to add these incredible Marvel collectibles to your collection. Secure yours today and bring the action, adventure, and excitement of Marvel home. Highly detailed character designs inspired by Marvel comics and entertainment. Premium collectible quality from two industry-leading brands."

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